Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness

The three-time European Cup winner believes this is the best Reds side in nearly 30 years.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,321 Views 13 Comments
Roberto Firmino celebrates a goal.
LIVERPOOL’S PERFORMANCES EARLY in the 2018-19 season are reminiscent of Barcelona at their very best, according to club legend Graeme Souness.

Speaking after watching the Reds defeat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley, the three-time European Cup winner believes that the intensity with which Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing is remarkable, and he has pinpointed the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as being especially worthy of praise in this regard.

Goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Firmino gave the Anfield club the points, meaning that they have maintained their perfect start to the season.

“You go back to Barcelona at their very best, you enjoyed their passing and moving football with their magicians like Messi and Iniesta — but it was easy to overlook their work rate,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s the same with this Liverpool team. If they can keep this intensity going, whoever finishes in front of them this season will win the league.”

Indeed, not since the 1989-90 season does the former Scotland midfielder believe he has seen a better vintage from Anfield.

This is the best Liverpool team since they won the league,” he said. “I think they’ve got a great chance to win the league. City are fabulous, they’ve got equally fabulous players, and I think it’ll be nip and tuck all the way through if that’s the intensity Liverpool can play with.”

The Reds’ next assignment is a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with both clubs boasting perfect records to date this season.

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
