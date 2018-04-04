  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Man City match

It was been a disastrous first half for Pep Guardiola’s side.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 8:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,442 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3940635
Source: yamayu0508/YouTube
Source: othman us/YouTube
Source: BornBaller/YouTube

LIVERPOOL EARNED AN impressive 3-0 victory over Man City in tonightâ€™s Champions League first-leg quarter-final at Anfield.

First-half goals from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane saw the Reds handed a big advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

The one disappointing aspect of the night for the home side was the worrying sight of Salah going off injured in the second half.

