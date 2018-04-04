Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Man City match

LIVERPOOL EARNED AN impressive 3-0 victory over Man City in tonightâ€™s Champions League first-leg quarter-final at Anfield.

First-half goals from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane saw the Reds handed a big advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

The one disappointing aspect of the night for the home side was the worrying sight of Salah going off injured in the second half.

