11 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s late kick-off between Liverpool and Brighton.

This genuinely has the makings of a cracking game at Anfield. Liverpool have the makings of a potential title challenger this season and have got off to the best possible start with back-to-back wins against West Ham and Crystal Palace — scoring six and conceding none along the way.

Brighton, meanwhile, offered the perfect response to their opening weekend defeat away to Watford by only going out and beating Man United.

Chris Hughton’s men secured their Premier League survival at home to Jose Mourinho’s men last season and earned another massive win seven days ago — Ireland defender Shane Duffy putting in a man-of-the-match display in the dramatic 3-2 win.

With all that in mind, this evening’s game promises to be a brilliant encounter on Merseyside. Kick-off is coming up in just under an hour at 5.30pm.