Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Salah reunited with former team-mates as Liverpool confirm starting XI for Roma clash

The Serie A side make just one change from the side that produced a stunning comeback from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,315 Views No Comments
The Liverpool team coach arrives at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett
The Liverpool team coach arrives at Anfield.
The Liverpool team coach arrives at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett

MO SALAH WILL be looking to add to his 41 goals in a brilliant debut season with Liverpool against his former side Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Salah starts alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in a front three that have combined for 83 goals this season as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named the same side that started a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester City in their quarter-final, first leg.

Roma make just one change from the side that produced a stunning comeback from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona on away goals a fortnight ago to reach the last four for the first time since they lost the 1984 final to Liverpool.

Cengiz Under replaces Patrik Schick up front as Eusebio Di Francesco looks to stick with the 3-5-2 formation that caused havoc for the Catalan giants.

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Loris Karius; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson (captain), James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Roma (3-5-2):

Alisson Becker; Juan Jesus, Federico Fazio, Kostas Manolas; Alessandro Florenzi, Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi (capt), Radja Nainggolan, Aleksandar Kolarov; Edin Dzeko, Cengiz Under

Coach: Eusebio di Francesco (ITA)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

© AFP 2018 

AFP

