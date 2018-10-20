This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run

The Egypt star’s clever first-half finish proved to be the difference between Liverpool and Huddersfield.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 9,586 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297384
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool.

MOHAMED SALAH’S FIRST goal in five club appearances ended Liverpool’s four-match winless run in a valuable 1-0 victory at lowly Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Egypt star Salah netted his 50th goal in English football midway through the first half to move his side two points ahead of former club Chelsea and level on points with Manchester City atop the Premier League.

The classy finish offered relief for Liverpool after consecutive blanks against Napoli and City prior to the international break, but there was to be no similar salvation for goal-shy Huddersfield, who are scoreless in each of their five home league matches this term and still without a desperately needed victory.

While David Wagner’s men are sinking deeper into danger, close friend Klopp can be satisfied with a professional performance secured without several first-team regulars.

Robbed of the injured Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino on the bench, Liverpool’s possession lacked a threatening edge until the 24th minute.

The absences afforded Xherdan Shaqiri his second Premier League start and the midfielder responded with a well-weighted pass from which Salah poked in the opener.

Jonathan Hogg soon rattled the left post with a sweet half-volley before unsuccessful penalty appeals for handball and a disallowed finish from an offside Alex Pritchard heightened Huddersfield’s sense of injustice.

Klopp, having removed Jordan Henderson at half-time due to reported hamstring tightness, would have been able to relax had Salah not dragged wide of the far upright shortly after the hour.

Fabinho was introduced for his Premier League bow off the bench and, though the contest remained in the balance until the end, the visitors were composed in seeing out a seventh league win, their only real scare a fluffed Steve Mounie finish in the 82nd minute.

Having watched helplessly as injury issues arose regularly during the international break, Reds boss Klopp will have been heartened that a side featuring Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge and the fit-again Adam Lallana demonstrated winning know-how.

Dragged off after 45 minutes of his league debut for Liverpool last month, Switzerland star Shaqiri made use of a second chance, with his touch of class to unlock the stubborn Terriers defence the standout moment of a fine performance.

In a match of fine margins, Christopher Schindler’s brief lapse in letting Salah find space for the winner proved costly.

Liverpool entertain Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday before a weekend visit from Cardiff City, while Huddersfield host fellow strugglers Fulham a week on Monday and surely need a win.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Juve's winning run ends despite record Ronaldo goal
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    As it happened: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool, Premier League
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie