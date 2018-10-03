This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool undone by late Lorenzo Insigne winner in Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti’s side created the better of the chances, but left it late to get their nose in front.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 5,938 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4267320

LIVERPOOL SUFFERED A dramatic late show from Napoli as they ceded top spot of Champions League Group C to the Serie A side.

Lorenzo Insigne connected with a 90th minute Jose Callejon cross to seal a 1-0 victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the San Paolo.

Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Stadio San Paolo Source: Steven Paston

Callejon had been a constant thorn in the side for Jurgen Klopp’s defence having earlier beaten Alisson with a shot only to see Joe Gomez clear off the line. Dries Mertens came closest to breaking the deadlock before Insigne, the Belgian diverting a wicked cross onto the underside of the bar.

The visitors never really settled into the game and suffered an injury blow when midfielder Naby Keïta went down early with a suspected muscular problem and was stretchered off in tears.

The Guinean — making his first Champions League appearance for the club — had been the only change in Klopp’s side from last weekend’s draw at Chelsea.

Keita took the place of Jordan Henderson, who came on after the Guinean’s injury after 20 minutes.

Ancelotti opted for a 3-5-2 attack with Nikola Maksimovic coming into the back line. 

Captain Marek Hamsik started next to Fabian Ruiz and Allan in midfield, with Arkadiusz Milik preferred to Dries Mertens up front alongside Insigne and Callejon.

The hosts defenders pinned back Liverpool’s strike force of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Stadio San Paolo Source: Steven Paston

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had his work cut out on his return to Italy after his move from Roma last summer.

Napoli’s top Serie A scorer Insigne came close twice early, with Alisson comfortably saving a Milik header just before the break.

The hosts kept up the pressure after the break with Insigne crossing for Milik, who lashed towards goal on 50 minutes, but Joe Gomez came to the rescue after Alisson spilled the ball.

Insigne finally shook off Virgil van Dijk to score the winner to deafening applause from the 40,000 crowd.

