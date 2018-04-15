Dublin set to stage Liverpool versus Napoli friendly, according to club president

DUBLIN WILL PLAY host to a glamour friendly between Liverpool and Napoli this August, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The side currently sit second in Serie A and are attempting to claim their first Scudetto since Diego Maradona inspired their last title win in 1989-90.

The team could potentially enter the friendly at the Aviva Stadium as Italian champions, with club president De Laurentiis this weekend revealing a meeting between the clubs is set for 4 August.

“There won’t be any tournaments,” he said in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport discussing the club’s pre-season schedule.

“For now, we have organised a friendly with Liverpool FC in Dublin on 4 August.”

Liverpool last played in Dublin back in August, when Jurgen Klopp’s side came out on top in a 3-1 pre-season win against Athletic Bilbao at a packed Aviva Stadium.

The Reds are on course to secure a top four finish again this season following yesterday’s 3-0 victory against Bournemouth.

The Reds also secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in a decade, beating Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate.

The Reds beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Dublin last summer. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

They will face AS Roma in their semi-final first leg on 24 April, before the return leg in Italy a week later.

Liverpool’s final league game of the season comes at home to Brighton at Anfield on 13 May.

However Klopp’s side will be hopeful of booking their place in the European Cup final decider in Kiev a fortnight later on 26 May.

Liverpool have played in Dublin a number of times over the last decade in popular pre-season games.

Before last year’s meeting with Bilbao, Liverpool faced Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in 2014 and also faced Celtic at the same venue a year previous.

Other visits to the capital include a 2009 meeting with Bohemians at Dalymount Park and a friendly with UCD in Belfield in 2015.

