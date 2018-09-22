Liverpool set club record with best start to a season after seven straight wins

The Reds have won seven from seven.

LIVERPOOL HAVE SET the mark for the best start in the club’s history after a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

With the victory, the Reds have won seven consecutive matches to begin a season for the first time ever.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all six of their Premier League fixtures, and also defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 midweek in their Champions League opener.

On Saturday, the Reds took a 10th-minute lead through a Wesley Hoedt own goal, before Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah scored to secure the final margin of victory.

The win was slightly marred by an injury to star defender Virgil van Dijk, who was taken off in the second half with an apparent rib injury.

Liverpool are currently alone in first place in the Premier League, but can be joined by Chelsea if the Blues defeat West Ham on Sunday for their sixth straight league win to begin the season.

The Reds’ unblemished start will be put to the test over the next two weeks, with Klopp’s men set to face Chelsea twice, Napoli and Manchester City over their next four matches.

