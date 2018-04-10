Salah returns for Reds as Aguero misses out on Pep's extremely attacking XI

MANCHESTER CITY AND Liverpool have named their respective starting XIs for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Etohad Stadium, and both clubs’ top scorers are set to see some involvement after recent injuries.

Pep Guardiola has drafted Kevin de Bruyne back into his side after resting the Belgian for much of City’s 3-2 home defeat to neighbours Manchester United, while Sergio Aguero remains on the bench having also been thrown on in an attempt to salvage City’s prospective title party on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield, City are deploying an especially attacking lineup: Fabian Delph and Vincent Kompany drop to their bench, while only three conventional defenders – Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi – will line out in sky blue.

How we're lining-up tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, G Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph#cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/rdWCEYwniX — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018

Jurgen Klopp welcomes back 38-goal Mo Salah to his starting outfit after the Egyptian was taken off injured having scored and assisted in the Reds’ 3-0 win last week.

Georginio Wijnaldum replaces suspended captain Jordan Henderson at the base of midfield in Liverpool’s only change to their XI from six days ago.

