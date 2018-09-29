LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,976 Views 0 Comments
Share
11Mins

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Lovely ball inside by Trent Alexander-Arnold finds Salah, who turns Jorginho with ease and moves in on goal but fires hopelessly high and wide. Dreadful attempt but a nice Liverpool move and decent work by Salah to fashion the chance.

8Mins

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - Hazard lively down Chelsea’s left, linking up well with those inside him. Giroud tries to play him in on goal with a flicked return pass but, after a moment of panic, it’s just about dealt with by the Liverpool defence.

5Mins

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - Mo Salah has the first real effort on target as he opens up his body and shoots some 20 yards from goal, but it’s a tame one that Kepa gobbles up with ease.

We’re underway at The Bridge!

Team news

He had the most touches of any player on the pitch midweek, but Cesc Fabregas has to settle for a spot on the bench this evening.

DoRZiDlXoAEYSax (1)

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the side which cruised past Southampton in the league last week. Joe Gomez and James Milner replace Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri respectively.

cgC_lpTw

Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea v Liverpool as Maurizio Sarri’s Blues seek to repeat their midweek success in the league cup while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool look to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have won their first six consecutive league games, while hosts Chelsea sit just two points off them in the Premier League table. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 17:30.

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Source: Steven Paston

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Unai Emery's swaggering Arsenal secure fifth Premier League win in a row with two goals in final 10 minutes
    Unai Emery's swaggering Arsenal secure fifth Premier League win in a row with two goals in final 10 minutes
    Still unbeaten: Sterling and Aguero on target for champions as Manchester City see off Brighton
    'I have no complaints with the players' attitude' - Mourinho says Manchester United lacked quality, not desire
    TIGER WOODS
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
    Mourinho's men fall to West Ham as Man United equal worst ever Premier League start
    As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    BOXING
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie