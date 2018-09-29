LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 17:30.
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Lovely ball inside by Trent Alexander-Arnold finds Salah, who turns Jorginho with ease and moves in on goal but fires hopelessly high and wide. Dreadful attempt but a nice Liverpool move and decent work by Salah to fashion the chance.
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - Hazard lively down Chelsea’s left, linking up well with those inside him. Giroud tries to play him in on goal with a flicked return pass but, after a moment of panic, it’s just about dealt with by the Liverpool defence.
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - Mo Salah has the first real effort on target as he opens up his body and shoots some 20 yards from goal, but it’s a tame one that Kepa gobbles up with ease.
We’re underway at The Bridge!
Team news
He had the most touches of any player on the pitch midweek, but Cesc Fabregas has to settle for a spot on the bench this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the side which cruised past Southampton in the league last week. Joe Gomez and James Milner replace Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri respectively.
Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea v Liverpool as Maurizio Sarri’s Blues seek to repeat their midweek success in the league cup while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool look to go back to the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool have won their first six consecutive league games, while hosts Chelsea sit just two points off them in the Premier League table. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 17:30.
