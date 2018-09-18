This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
I know PSG have been looking to get celebrity fans on board to endorse their merchandise as part of plans to expand into the global market, but really… Alec Baldwin?

Britain Soccer Champions League Source: Dave Thompson

Team news: PSG

Neymar and Mbappé both start for Thomas Tuchel’s Parisians on either side of Edinson Cavani; centre-back Marquinhos will play the role of holding midfielder after PSG missed out on their ‘no.6′ targets over the summer.

DnZV190WsAAqVT-

Sadly, they have also concocted some sort of movie trailer for tonight’s fixture.

May the Lord have mercy on our souls.

Team news: Liverpool

Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge replace Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino respectively in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI tonight.

g0Pujo31

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and welcome to our first Champions League group stage liveblog as last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool host PSG at Anfield in Group C.

Both of these sides have 100% records coming into this one, so as the old boxing saying goes: ‘Somebody’s ’0′ has got to go! Unless it’s a draw.’

Team news on the way in a jiffy, but for starters, here’s a slightly disappointed-looking Kylian Mbappé showing why he’s such a great role model for kids: he may have cost PSG 180 million bob, won a World Cup, and earn €350,000 per week, but rules is rules.

Paris Saint-Germain Pitch Walk and Press Conference - Anfield Source: Martin Rickett

