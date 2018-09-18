Join us for live updates as Liverpool kick off their new Champions League campaign at home to the French aristocrats (kick-off 8pm).
Liveblog
PSG fans quietly arriving at Anfield... #PSGvLFC#ChampionsLeague @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/9ZOQr5VRuB— Charlie Gibson (@CharlieMooseGib) September 18, 2018
I know PSG have been looking to get celebrity fans on board to endorse their merchandise as part of plans to expand into the global market, but really… Alec Baldwin?
Team news: PSG
Neymar and Mbappé both start for Thomas Tuchel’s Parisians on either side of Edinson Cavani; centre-back Marquinhos will play the role of holding midfielder after PSG missed out on their ‘no.6′ targets over the summer.
Sadly, they have also concocted some sort of movie trailer for tonight’s fixture.
May the Lord have mercy on our souls.
🔛✊🔥— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 18, 2018
Nous sommes prêts !
🔴🔵 #AllezParis #LFCPSG pic.twitter.com/JSrLFZHOCA
Team news: Liverpool
Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge replace Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino respectively in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI tonight.
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and welcome to our first Champions League group stage liveblog as last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool host PSG at Anfield in Group C.
Both of these sides have 100% records coming into this one, so as the old boxing saying goes: ‘Somebody’s ’0′ has got to go! Unless it’s a draw.’
Team news on the way in a jiffy, but for starters, here’s a slightly disappointed-looking Kylian Mbappé showing why he’s such a great role model for kids: he may have cost PSG 180 million bob, won a World Cup, and earn €350,000 per week, but rules is rules.
COMMENTS (6)