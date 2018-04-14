21 mins ago

Despite their immense success in the competition this year, however, Liverpool have not mathematically guaranteed their place in the Champions League next season. It’s all but secured, but there is still a way to go.

Chelsea’s dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton means they are not out of the running just yet, despite hanging on by a thread. Were Tottenham to upset Manchester City later this evening, Spurs would overtake Liverpool into third spot.

That leaves Klopp’s Reds in fourth, seven points above and beyond Chelsea. A win today brings them closer to securing their place in the top four, so there is plenty at stake against the Cherries here today.