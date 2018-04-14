After emphatically securing their place in this season’s Champions League semi-finals, Liverpool welcome Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth to Anfield.
A beautiful afternoon at Anfield for this today’s action. Just under 40 minutes to go before we get underway.
Today’s match programme marks the 29th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.
So, today’s teams are:
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Moreno, Woodburn, Ings, Solanke.
Bournemouth: Begovic; Francis, S Cook, Ake, Daniels; Frasier, L Cook, Gosling, Ibe; King; Defoe.
Subs: Boruc, B Smith, Simpson, Surman, Pugh, Wilson, Mousset.
📋 Here's your #LFC side to face @afcbournemouth this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/BT4kCtriaS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 14, 2018
🔘 Joshua King is in from the off
🔘 Jordon Ibe returns
Listen live 📻 https://t.co/ja36JIZIwr#LIVBOU | #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/7muWmE00lZ
Now the, let’s get started with the team news…
Despite their immense success in the competition this year, however, Liverpool have not mathematically guaranteed their place in the Champions League next season. It’s all but secured, but there is still a way to go.
Chelsea’s dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton means they are not out of the running just yet, despite hanging on by a thread. Were Tottenham to upset Manchester City later this evening, Spurs would overtake Liverpool into third spot.
That leaves Klopp’s Reds in fourth, seven points above and beyond Chelsea. A win today brings them closer to securing their place in the top four, so there is plenty at stake against the Cherries here today.
Despite going a goal down at the Etihad on Tuesday, the Reds overcame Premier League leaders Man City thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Yesterday’s draw has pitted them against AS Roma in the semi-finals, with Liverpool fans now daring to dream of a sixth European Cup.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have to settle for the hum-drum of league action today, after living through a week of scintillating, heart-stopping Champions League action which has seen them through to the final four for the first time in a decade.
