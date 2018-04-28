  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Just 10 minutes to go before kick-off as supporters continue to flood into Anfield.

952294716 Source: Clive Brunskill

952298466

Liverpool v Stoke City - Premier League

A beautiful touch from Liverpool ahead of kick-off sees a jersey belonging to St Peter’s GAA club hang in the dressing room in support of Sean Cox. The Dunboyne father of three was severely injured during an attack before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Roma.

So, today’s teams are:

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, van Dijk, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Salah, Firmino, Ings.

Subs: Clyne, Lovren, Milner, Mignolet, Robertson, Solanke, Woodburn.

Stoke City: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Shaqiri, Allen, Ndiaye, Bauer, Diouf, Crouch.

Subs: Haugaard, Ireland, Adam, Cameron, Fletcher, Sobhi, Campbell.

First and foremost, let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League meeting of Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield.

Have you looked outside? What a stunningly sunny day for a game of ball!

