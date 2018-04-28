Four days after their Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma, Liverpool take on Paul Lambert’s Stoke in the Premier League.
Just 10 minutes to go before kick-off as supporters continue to flood into Anfield.
A beautiful touch from Liverpool ahead of kick-off sees a jersey belonging to St Peter’s GAA club hang in the dressing room in support of Sean Cox. The Dunboyne father of three was severely injured during an attack before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Roma.
The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018
So, today’s teams are:
Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, van Dijk, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Salah, Firmino, Ings.
Subs: Clyne, Lovren, Milner, Mignolet, Robertson, Solanke, Woodburn.
Stoke City: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Shaqiri, Allen, Ndiaye, Bauer, Diouf, Crouch.
Subs: Haugaard, Ireland, Adam, Cameron, Fletcher, Sobhi, Campbell.
📋 Today's team to face @stokecity... pic.twitter.com/xD4IjNDShW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018
📝 One change to today's starting XI against @LFC as @KurtZouma replaces Glen Johnson, who misses out this afternoon.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 28, 2018
Charlie Adam returns to the bench at his former club.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SABn9afU8I
First and foremost, let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League meeting of Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield.
Have you looked outside? What a stunningly sunny day for a game of ball!
