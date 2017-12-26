  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea

The Brazilian scored twice as Liverpool thumped Swansea City 5-0 at Anfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 7:40 PM
10 hours ago 5,562 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3770696
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second goal on Tuesday.
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second goal on Tuesday.
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second goal on Tuesday.

LIVERPOOL RECAPTURED FOURTH place in the Premier League table with a comfortable 5-0 victory over rock-bottom Swansea City on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s 5-2 win against Southampton earlier in the day – inspired by the hat-trick heroics of the record-breaking Harry Kane – had pushed Jurgen Klopp’s men down to fifth.

The hosts took a while to find their stride at Anfield, but Swansea never looked capable of a repeat of their 3-2 win in this fixture last season.

Philippe Coutinho’s stunner gave the hosts the lead early on, before Roberto Firmino, who scored two in that match in January, doubled the advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then netted his first Premier League goal in front of the Kop to put the match beyond Swansea and Firmino’s second made it 4-0 soon after.

Alex Oxlade-Chambelain added further gloss with his maiden home strike for Liverpool

The result moves Liverpool a point clear of Spurs, while Swansea – still under the caretaker charge of Leon Britton following the sacking of Paul Clement last week – remain at the foot of the table and five points from safety.

Arriving at Anfield as the Premier League’s bottom club, Swansea will not have welcomed the sight of three members of Liverpool’s ‘Fab Four’ on the team sheet, and all of that trio were involved as the home side took the lead inside six minutes.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League - Anfield Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead after just six minutes. Source: Peter Byrne

Jordan Ayew conceded possession to Firmino and, after the ball had been spread wide to Mohamed Salah, Coutinho stepped up to curl a magnificent finish beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

While Liverpool continued to have the better of the possession, Swansea showed occasional signs of addressing their own attacking problems.

The Welsh club, who handed striker Oli McBurnie his full Premier League debut, have averaged just two shots on target per match this season but had achieved that by the 20th minute on Merseyside.

Emre Can failed to test Fabianski after Kyle Naughton’s misplaced pass created an opportunity for a second Liverpool goal, before Ragnar Klavan dived in to block a McBurnie strike at the other end as Swansea settled.

Soft penalty calls for a Tom Carroll tug on Salah were correctly ignored by referee Kevin Friend, but Liverpool squandered a subsequent glorious chance to double their lead when Firmino drilled wide with time to pick his spot.

Liverpool were comfortable but needed a second goal to put the match beyond their visitors and, after Salah had an attempt saved by Fabianski, Firmino latched on to a Coutinho free-kick over the top to volley beyond the Poland international.

Alexander-Arnold’s milestone goal arrived when he charged into the Swansea box, latched on to an Alfie Mawson clearance and rifled a shot of the underside of the crossbar.

Firmino made it 4-0 a minute later – Leroy Fer’s poor pass back into his own half was seized upon by Salah, who squared for his Brazilian colleague to tap home.

With the win already in the bag, Oxlade-Chamberlain made the most of some questionable Swansea defending in the box to unleash a shot that flew past Fabianski and opened his own Anfield account.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Watch: Celtic down Dundee to go 11 points clear

Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Giroud's wife doesn't want Everton move, claims Allardyce
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
FOOTBALL
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Rodgers accepts £18 million-rated star striker may leave Celtic
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie