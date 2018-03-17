LIVE: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

Flag 77 Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Watford (Salah, 77′)

You better believe that it’s the Mo Salah show – he’s just scored his first Liverpool hattrick, putting a bow on it with a lovely-taken goal in front of the Kop.

With no fewer that four yellow jerseys scrambling to block him, Salah turns left, then right, then left again, patiently waiting for the smallest of gaps to open up so that he can jab the ball into the far corner.

He’s in a league of his own at the moment.