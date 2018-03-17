LIVE: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

7,255 Views 10 Comments
Share
83Mins

Danny Ings hasn’t scored since 2015, but he’s come annoyingly close here, doing little wrong but still denied by a good save from Karnezis.

82Mins

Liverpool sub: Firmino — the goalscorer not known as Mo Salah — is replaced by Danny Ings.

Flag 77Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Watford (Salah, 77′)

You better believe that it’s the Mo Salah show – he’s just scored his first Liverpool hattrick, putting a bow on it with a lovely-taken goal in front of the Kop.

With no fewer that four yellow jerseys scrambling to block him, Salah turns left, then right, then left again, patiently waiting for the smallest of gaps to open up so that he can jab the ball into the far corner.

He’s in a league of his own at the moment.

76Mins

Oxlade-Chamberlain takes on a shot from outside the box but Karnezis gets down to save.

75Mins

A quick reminder of what this will mean in the context of the league, however temporarily: Liverpool will move back up into third place on 63 points, two behind Manchester United and two ahead of Tottenham, although with a game more played than both of their rivals.

70Mins

Liverpool sub: Gini Wijnaldum off; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on.

Other than that, there hasn’t been much to report in the last few minutes.

65Mins

Watford sub: Will Hughes comes on to replace Richarlison.

61Mins

Penalty shout for Liverpool – Firmino’s cross bounces up onto Mariappa’s hand but his claims are waved away.

58Mins

This will give you some idea of the flick for Firmino’s goal. Worth setting the box to record Match of the Day tonight.

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League Source: Jan Kruger

52Mins

CROSSBAR! Pereyra has a free-kick at the corner of the box, and he can go to the front post or the back. He chooses back, looping a shot which drops and drops, and hits the top of the bar before bouncing behind. Very close.

51Mins

Holebas has a go from outside the box to try and kick-start a Watford comeback. Karius is scrambling across his line to cover, but it’s into the side-netting.

50Mins

This time, Salah turns provider – and in an attempt to steal some of the spotlight, Roberto Firmino finishes with an obnoxious flick. Salah whipped the ball towards the back post, Firmino jumped and flicked it off the inside of his heel into the far corner. Beautiful.

Flag 49Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Watford (Firmino 49′)

In answer to the above, that’ll be a pretty conclusive ‘No’ so.

46Mins

SECOND HALF: Back underway at Anfield. Can Watford make something of this game?

Flag 43Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Salah, 43′)

It’s a second for Liverpool… and yep, you guessed it, it’s Mo Salah again.

It’s a lovely team move that coaxes Watford just far enough out of their shell to punish them. Robertson lays the ball off to Mane in midfield, and as Watford push out on him, he dissects the defence and plays Robertson in behind the defence.

His low cross is devastatingly accurate; Salah’s finish is simple. Liverpool are purring.

40Mins

CHANCE! Roberto Firmino should score – but the best he can do is sting the palms of Karnezis.

It’s a lightning counter, started by a clever out ball from Milner to Mane. Mane slides an inviting pass in behind the retreating defence, Firmino shows great awareness and a great touch to cut back inside, but his shot is at a nice height for the Watford keeper who is able to turn it behind for a corner without too much trouble.

37Mins

That might be Watford’s best chance yet – and the first time that Karius has really been called into action in the Liverpool goal. Pereyra crosses but Richarlison’s header is easy to deal with.

Still, Watford have grown into the game in the last 10 minutes.

32Mins

NUTS! A Match of the Day moment for Pereyra who nutmegs a bewildered Mane as he cuts back inside with a backheel. Beautiful bit of play, although his attempt to pick out a team-mate in the box is cut out.

30Mins

Snifter of a chance for Watford as they win a free kick in the Liverpool half which allows them to bring their big men up from the back. Liverpool’s defence holds a very high line and it catches Watford out. Offside.

27Mins

An early, enforced, change for Liverpool as Emre Can limps off holding the small of his back; James Milner is on in his place.

23Mins

Salah whips in a corner towards Mane. He steps over it at the front post, but it ricochets off a Watford leg, and bounces clear.

19Mins

Dangerous ball into the Watford box and Holebas has to head it behind before Firmino can turn it into something more meaningful.

18Mins

As per usual, it’s Mo Salah who’s doing most of the damage for Liverpool.

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

15Mins

Watford seem happy to sit back and let Liverpool enjoy a lot of uncontested possession at the moment. It might be prudent so that they don’t fall any further behind, but it’s unlikely to make for exciting viewing. Gomez whips in a cross from the right but it’s easy for Karnezis.

9Mins

A half of a half-chance for Watford — so more of a quarter-chance, really. Femenia crosses, Pereyra heads, but he can’t find the target.

Flag 4Mins

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Watford (Salah 4′)

Well, that didn’t take long! We were just getting settled in to take the temperature of these opening few minutes, and Mo Salah already has Liverpool in the lead.

It’s a lovely pass by Sadio Mane which has the Watford defence on the back foot. Salah cuts back inside Britos, and finishes smartly.

So far, so Salah. Liverpool lead inside the opening four minutes.

1Mins

KICK OFF: Anthony Taylor’s whistle gets us underway, with Watford attacking the Kop end in the first half.

The snow is really whipping across the pitch as Anfield stands for a minute’s applause in memory of the late John Molyneux before kick-off.

TEAM NEWS: Only one change to the Watford team which lost to Arsenal; Miguel Britos replaces Darryl Janmaat.

Watford: Karnezis, Britos, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Femenia, Richarlison, Pereyra, Deeney.

TEAM NEWS: Four changes for Liverpool – Gomez, Henderson, Wijnaldum and Matip all start.

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

The snow is falling in Anfield. We’re getting cold just looking at that photo.

Good evening and welcome.

Ireland’s Grand Slam glory might hog most of the headlines but there’s still plenty of sporting action to enjoy on this St Patrick’s Day, starting with the evening kick-off in the Premier League.

It’s Liverpool v Watford, and it’s live at 5.30.

Stay with us.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
The day of days - 20 pictures from Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations
Aviva Stadium to host homecoming celebration for Ireland squad on Sunday
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
I've not peaked yet, claims FA Cup hero Eriksen after double books Spurs' semi-final spot
I've not peaked yet, claims FA Cup hero Eriksen after double books Spurs' semi-final spot
Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
IRELAND
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
PREMIER LEAGUE
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
LIVE: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'I’m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie