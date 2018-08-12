LIVE: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League

48 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash from Anfield as Liverpool take on West Ham.

The new Premier League campaign is up and running and it’s a first chance to impress for both these clubs in Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been tipped by many as legitimate title challenges after the Reds’ impressive run to the Champions League final was built on with the purchase of players like goalkeeper Alisson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

The Hammers, meanwhile, begin a new era under the stewardship of Manuel Pelligrini. There is fresh optimism at the club following a 13th place finish last season and the ex-Man City boss will be keen to get up and running with a positive result today.

Kick-off is coming up at 1.30pm.