LIVE: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,547 Views 4 Comments
Share
17Mins

Even closer! Liverpool seem to be teasing with their opponents now, putting all sorts of dangerous crosses into the box time after time. This time around James Milner curls a brilliantly-timed effort right into the mixer, but none of Salah, Mane or Firmino can stretch enough to nick a toe on the ball to make it 1-0.

16Mins

Close! Sadio Mane is inches away from slotting in the opening goal of the afternoon. The forward peels away from his marker and is picked out by an inviting ball over the top from James Milner. He manages to get a toe to it, but only before Lukasz Fabianski races from his line once again to gather and end the danger.

12Mins

Jurgen Klopp’s men looking really confident in these early stages, with Naby Keita slotting in seamlessly in the middle of the pitch alongside James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum. The ex-RB Leipzig man is keen to get on the ball and drive play forward in that box-to-box role he perfected during his time in the Bundesliga.

8Mins

A third half-chance in quick succession for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah picks out Roberto Firmino with a clever through ball inside the box. Michail Antonio did really well to track back and provide a last-ditch interception, a tackle which denied a certain goal for the Brazilian from close range.

5Mins

Trent Alexander-Arnold getting a lot of success down the right wing very early on here. The young defender easy beats Felipe Anderson with a deft dummy before crossing a dangerous ball into the box, forcing Fabianski to flee his line to punch it clear. West Ham under quite a bit of early pressure now.

2Mins

A swashbuckling start for Liverpool as Roberto Firmino succeeds in fizzing the ball right into the box immediately. It causes momentary panic for Lukasz Fabianski and his defenders, but there’s no red body on show to hammer the ball home.

Promising Ireland midfielder Declan Rice has been handed a start by boss Pelligrini this afternoon. A big ask of the 19-year-old but also a ringing endorsement for a brilliant debut campaign at the London Stadium last year.

So, today’s teams will line out as:

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Subs: Karius, Clyne, Fabinho, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri.

West Ham: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Rice, Fredericks, Noble, Wilshere, Masuaku, Antonio, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic.

Subs: Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Adrian, Obiang, Hernandez, Yarmolenko, Diop.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash from Anfield as Liverpool take on West Ham.

The new Premier League campaign is up and running and it’s a first chance to impress for both these clubs in Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been tipped by many as legitimate title challenges after the Reds’ impressive run to the Champions League final was built on with the purchase of players like goalkeeper Alisson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

The Hammers, meanwhile, begin a new era under the stewardship of Manuel Pelligrini. There is fresh optimism at the club following a 13th place finish last season and the ex-Man City boss will be keen to get up and running with a positive result today.

Kick-off is coming up at 1.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
LIVERPOOL
LIVE: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League
LIVE: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions
CHELSEA
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
Everton get last-minute deal for Chelsea defender Zouma over the line
Michy Batshuayi departs Chelsea for La Liga side Valencia
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland underage international rewarded with professional contract at Arsenal
Ireland underage international rewarded with professional contract at Arsenal
'There are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined'
Why Man United vetoed Jose Mourinho’s transfer wishlist and all the week's best sportswriting
MANCHESTER UNITED
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie