LIVE: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League

Even closer! Liverpool seem to be teasing with their opponents now, putting all sorts of dangerous crosses into the box time after time. This time around James Milner curls a brilliantly-timed effort right into the mixer, but none of Salah, Mane or Firmino can stretch enough to nick a toe on the ball to make it 1-0.
Close! Sadio Mane is inches away from slotting in the opening goal of the afternoon. The forward peels away from his marker and is picked out by an inviting ball over the top from James Milner. He manages to get a toe to it, but only before Lukasz Fabianski races from his line once again to gather and end the danger.
Jurgen Klopp’s men looking really confident in these early stages, with Naby Keita slotting in seamlessly in the middle of the pitch alongside James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum. The ex-RB Leipzig man is keen to get on the ball and drive play forward in that box-to-box role he perfected during his time in the Bundesliga.
A third half-chance in quick succession for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah picks out Roberto Firmino with a clever through ball inside the box. Michail Antonio did really well to track back and provide a last-ditch interception, a tackle which denied a certain goal for the Brazilian from close range.
Trent Alexander-Arnold getting a lot of success down the right wing very early on here. The young defender easy beats Felipe Anderson with a deft dummy before crossing a dangerous ball into the box, forcing Fabianski to flee his line to punch it clear. West Ham under quite a bit of early pressure now.
A swashbuckling start for Liverpool as Roberto Firmino succeeds in fizzing the ball right into the box immediately. It causes momentary panic for Lukasz Fabianski and his defenders, but there’s no red body on show to hammer the ball home.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at Anfield!
Promising Ireland midfielder Declan Rice has been handed a start by boss Pelligrini this afternoon. A big ask of the 19-year-old but also a ringing endorsement for a brilliant debut campaign at the London Stadium last year.
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Subs: Karius, Clyne, Fabinho, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri.
West Ham: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Rice, Fredericks, Noble, Wilshere, Masuaku, Antonio, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic.
Subs: Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Adrian, Obiang, Hernandez, Yarmolenko, Diop.
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash from Anfield as Liverpool take on West Ham.
The new Premier League campaign is up and running and it’s a first chance to impress for both these clubs in Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have been tipped by many as legitimate title challenges after the Reds’ impressive run to the Champions League final was built on with the purchase of players like goalkeeper Alisson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.
The Hammers, meanwhile, begin a new era under the stewardship of Manuel Pelligrini. There is fresh optimism at the club following a 13th place finish last season and the ex-Man City boss will be keen to get up and running with a positive result today.
Kick-off is coming up at 1.30pm.
