Loughmore triumph to complete next weekend's Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final line up

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY PROGRESSED to the quarter-finals of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Tuesday night, defeating Killenaule 3-12 to 1-16.
The side trailed 0-10 to 0-6 at the half-time interval. However two quick-fire goals from John McGrath in the latter stages saw Loughmore surge into the lead and snatch a dramatic two point victory.
They will now face Nenagh Éire Óg on Sunday in Dolla, with Toomevara taking on Drom & Inch in Nenagh earlier in the afternoon and Kiladangan taking on Clonoulty-Rossmore on Sunday as the final eight gets underway.
Full Time
Killenaule: 1-16(19)
Loughmore Castleiney: 3-12(21)
2018 Tipperary senior hurling championship
Quarter-finals
Saturday 29 September
Toomevara v Drom & Inch, Nenagh, 2.30pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane McDonaghs, Nenagh, 4pm
Sunday 30 September
Kiladangan v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Dolla, 2pm
Nenagh Éire Óg v Loughmore-Castleiney, 3.30pm
