Loughmore triumph to complete next weekend's Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final line up

The clubs of Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) and John O'Dwyer (Killenaule) faced off tonight.

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY PROGRESSED to the quarter-finals of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Tuesday night, defeating Killenaule 3-12 to 1-16.

The side trailed 0-10 to 0-6 at the half-time interval. However two quick-fire goals from John McGrath in the latter stages saw Loughmore surge into the lead and snatch a dramatic two point victory.

They will now face Nenagh Éire Óg on Sunday in Dolla, with Toomevara taking on Drom & Inch in Nenagh earlier in the afternoon and Kiladangan taking on Clonoulty-Rossmore on Sunday as the final eight gets underway.

2018 Tipperary senior hurling championship

Quarter-finals

Saturday 29 September

Toomevara v Drom & Inch, Nenagh, 2.30pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane McDonaghs, Nenagh, 4pm

Sunday 30 September

Kiladangan v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Dolla, 2pm

Nenagh Éire Óg v Loughmore-Castleiney, 3.30pm

