Louth become the latest county to fill senior football manager vacancy

LOUTH HAVE TURNED to a former county underage manager to guide their senior football side for the 2019 season.

The Louth players before their Leinster championship tie against Carlow this year. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

Wayne Kierans has been tonight confirmed at a county board meeting as the new Louth manager, taking over from Down great Pete McGrath who was in charge for just a single campaign.

Louth GAA are delighted to announce O'Connells clubman, Wayne Kierans as our new County Senior Football Team Manager on a 2 year term. Wayne led our minors to the 2017 Leinster Minor Final and was in charge of our Under 20's this year.



We wish Wayne the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/n4Q40kXXBN — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 4, 2018 Source: Louth GAA /Twitter

McGrath stepped down in early July after a disappointing 2018 championship campaign for the Wee County as they lost out to Carlow by 11 points in their Leinster opener and then after overturning London in at the first stage of the All-Ireland qualifiers, their summer was brought to an end with a 10-point reversal at the hands of Leitrim.

Kierans was ratified as thew new Louth boss after working as a senior selector alongside McGrath and also serving as manager of the county U20 team this year.

His knowledge of the local scene also stems from his role as Louth minor boss last year when he guided them to the Leinster final – a first appearance at that stage for the county in 46 years.

Previously at club level Kierans had overseen Naomih Fionbarra win the Louth junior championship in 2015.

Louth will be plying their trade in Division 3 of the league in 2019 after suffering relegation this year from the second tier. They will discover their first Leinster championship opponents next Thursday night when the 2019 GAA championship draws are broadcast live on RTÉ.

