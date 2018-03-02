  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 3 March, 2018
Real Madrid star Luka Modric charged with giving false testimony in court

The 32-year-old is accused of falsely stating the terms of his contract while at Dinamo Zagreb.

By AFP Friday 2 Mar 2018, 3:54 PM
11 hours ago 6,878 Views No Comments
Croatia captain Modric pictured arriving at the Osijek courthouse back in June 2017.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

REAL MADRID MIDFIELDER Luka Modric has been charged with giving false testimony at the corruption trial of Dinamo Zagreb’s powerful former chief Zdravko Mamic, prosecutors said.

The 32-year-old midfielder was charged on Friday with “committing the criminal offence of giving false testimony” last June during a trial against Mamic and three others before a local tribunal, a prosecutors’ statement said.

In line with Croatian law the prosecutors did not name Modric as the indictee but identified him as a “Croatian citizen born in 1985.” Local media identified him as Modric.

If found guilty, the Croatian captain faces up to five years in prison.

Mamic is accused – along with his brother Zoran Mamic and two others — of abuse of power and graft that cost the former Croatian champions more than €15 million and the state €1.5 million.

Cash was allegedly embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers. Modric testified last June over the details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham Hotspur.

UEFA Champions LeagueReal Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Source: VI-Images via Getty Images

The prosecutors charge Modric that, when questioned at the tribunal, he falsely said that he had signed an annex to a contract with Dinamo over conditions for future transfers while still playing in Croatia.

When questioned during investigations in 2015, Modric said the annex was signed after he joined Tottenham, according to the prosecutors.

Mamic is considered the most powerful man in Croatian football and his connections extend into many spheres of public life.

Modric, who grew up as a refugee in Zadar on the Dalmatian coast, was highly popular in Croatia where he has a reputation for modesty, however the testimony has tarnished his image.

– © AFP 2018

‘It’s his last season at Man Utd’: Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure

There was a mad end to the Melbourne derby that produced this 99th-minute open-goal miss

