This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Modric given suspended prison sentence in Spanish tax case

The World Cup finalist has been hit with a fine of just over €348,000.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 2:08 PM
32 minutes ago 483 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4249488
Modric paid €1 million at the start of the case, and it has been agreed that he must now pay 40 per cent of the fee that was defrauded.
Modric paid €1 million at the start of the case, and it has been agreed that he must now pay 40 per cent of the fee that was defrauded.
Modric paid €1 million at the start of the case, and it has been agreed that he must now pay 40 per cent of the fee that was defrauded.

LUKA MODRIC HAS been given a suspended eight-year prison sentence over alleged tax fraud, it has been confirmed.

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder entered a plea of guilty to the accusation of defrauding the treasury of over €870,000.

Reports in Spain, from El Mundo and Marca, claim that Modric first defrauded €290,000 before then using Ivano SARL, a company based in Luxembourg, to take a further €579,000.

Modric paid €1 million at the start of the case, and it has been agreed that he must now pay 40 per cent of the fee that was defrauded, which totals just over €348,000.

A number of high-profile figures in football have been drawn into similar tax cases, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho given a suspended one-year prison sentence, as well as a €2m fine.

The Manchester United boss, who spent three years in the Spanish capital, was accused of using offshore company accounts in Ireland, the British Virgin Islands and New Zealand to conceal income from image rights in 2011.

Spanish news outlet El Mundo claims Mourinho reached a deal with tax authorities, with two six-month suspended prison sentences.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was sentenced to 21 months in jail last year for failing to pay €4.1 million in taxes on image rights in 2007, 2008 and 2009, and was also given a €2m fine.

His father, Jorge Messi, was handed the same prison sentence and a smaller fine of close to €1.7m.

Cristiano Ronaldo, too, was given a suspended sentence and a huge €19m fine after he pleaded guilty to four charges of evasion between 2011 and 2014 worth a total of €14.7m.

According to EFE, that amount was reduced in his guilty plea to €5.7m, although taking into account fines, interests and other cost the sum ascends to €19m.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win': Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
    'It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win': Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
    Walker 'hurt' by Pochettino claims: 'He didn't tell the correct story, no way'
    'Everyone loves Shaq' – Klopp says Shaqiri's time will come at Liverpool
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger ready to 'hang in there' at East Lake
    Tiger ready to 'hang in there' at East Lake
    Tiger Woods maintains share of the lead at Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy third
    Tiger Woods seizes share of lead at Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy in the hunt
    LEINSTER
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    'We don't want to go down the line of other sports where play-acting is rewarded'
    'Hopefully no more injuries': McGrath eyes his window of opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton &amp; Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie