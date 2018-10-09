This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was a very bleak dressing room after... It was just so quiet'

Three seasons ago, Leinster were hammered twice by Wasps in Europe.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 7:30 AM
9 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4274919

IT’S ALMOST DIFFICULT to believe now, but three seasons ago Leinster lost five of their six Heineken Champions Cup pool games and exited the competition at the bottom of their group.

So much has changed since that 2015/16 campaign, of course, but in the same week that Wasps come to Dublin, memories of the two comprehensive beatings Leo Cullen’s side suffered at the hands of the Premiership club that season come to mind.

Luke McGrath and teammates dejected after the game Leinster suffered at the hands of Wasps at the RDS three seasons ago. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster were already finished by the time they were hammered 51–10 at the Ricoh Arena in the final round of pool fixtures, but the more hurtful of the losses came at home in the RDS in the opening round.

Having managed only two penalties from the boot of Johnny Sexton, Leinster limped to a 33-6 defeat, as Wasps took them apart and underlined how far off the European pace the Irish province were at that time.

“It was a very bleak dressing room after it,” recalls Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath, who came off the bench for his second European appearance that day in November 2015.

“It was just so quiet in the changing room. Leo spoke about our standards. Whatever about losing on that score, just in the RDS where we have such a great home run at the moment, that was a very difficult thing to take.

“It was such a bad start. I remember we talked about going to Bath the next week and having to win that game.  We nearly won it at the end but we didn’t put out a great performance [in losing 19-16]. 

“We were just always backtracking then and we had Toulon back-to-back. We were just chasing the whole thing.”

After four defeats in a row, Cullen opted to mix things up when Bath visited the RDS in January 2016 and that 25-11 victory proved to be something of a turning point for the province.

McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, Garry Ringrose, Ross Molony, James Tracy and Peter Dooley made their first European starts and were the driving force behind a momentum-boosting victory for Leinster.

Rhys Ruddock, Devin Toner, Eoin Reddan and Jordi Murphy dejected after conceding a try 2015/16 was a tough European season for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“That was massive in giving us the belief to move on and improve and a lot of those lads were significant towards the end of last year,” says McGrath.

“That game was incredible for us young lads but if you look at the bigger picture, that was the only game we won that year.

“We definitely got humbled that year. Hopefully, it never happens again.” 

McGrath, Furlong and Ringrose are now crucial parts of the Leinster team, while Tracy, Molony and Dooley are also important squad members, meaning Cullen did make some long-term gains from that miserable European campaign.

A year later, with Stuart Lancaster having joined, Leinster topped their pool and reached the semi-finals of the European competition as more young talent emerged, culminating in last season’s remarkable double.

While Leinster don’t spend time thinking back to the situation they were in three seasons ago, they do remind themselves that the achievements of last season mean very little as this dangerous Wasps outfit gets set for Friday night’s clash in Dublin.

“They won’t fear coming to the RDS, so that’s a massive factor,” says McGrath.

“We know the threats they have all around the park, [Lima] Sopoaga’s going really well for them, [Willie] le Roux could come back into the frame, so the experience they have, especially off turnover and attack. We’ll have to have a big defensive display.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    LEINSTER
    'We wonât be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster
    'We won’t be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?
    REVIEW
    Review: The Kid Ceed has blossomed into a well-tuned machine that's fighting for class honours
    Review: The Kid Ceed has blossomed into a well-tuned machine that's fighting for class honours
    Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from long range
    Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie