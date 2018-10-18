After rescuing his career at Man United, Shaw handed improved five-year deal

Shaw up against Young Boys' Christian Fassnacht in the Champions League this season.

Shaw up against Young Boys' Christian Fassnacht in the Champions League this season.

LUKE SHAW HAS signed a new five-year contract at Manchester United worth a reported £150,000 a week.

The club confirmed the England left-back deal today, which makes him one of the Premier League’s highest-earning defenders.

Shaw’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season after United had taken up their one-year option on his initial four-year deal, but the club have moved to tie the 23-year-old down for the longer term, with the option again included to keep him for an extra 12 months.

The news completes a significant turnaround in Shaw’s fortunes at United after a turbulent last few years with the club.

In 2015 he suffered a serious leg break away to PSV in the Champions League which he later revealed had almost cost him the limb completely .

Then, having returned to the game almost 12 months later, he spent much of the next two years battling to win over manager Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese demanded greater professionalism from the former Southampton defender.

But his sparkling form at the start of the current campaign has solidified Shaw’s position in the starting XI and has now resulted in the club committing to him until the summer of 2023.

Shaw said upon the announcement: “I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come.

🗣️ "I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him."



Jose 🤝 @LukeShaw23 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YeZOGhZEvQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2018

“I’m still very young with a lot more to learn and I can’t wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho.”

Mourinho added: “Luke fully deserves this contract. He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have.

Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself. I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him.“

Shaw has made 75 appearances for United since arriving from Southampton in 2014, scoring his first goal for the club in August’s 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: