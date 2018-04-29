Racing 92 star Machenaud ruled out of Champions Cup final against Leinster

RACING 92 HAVE SUFFERED an enormous blow ahead of their clash with Leinster in the European Champions Cup final in Bilbao on 12 May.
The Parisian side’s comprehensive victory over Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 this afternoon came at a significant cost, as influential scrum-half Maxime Machenaud was forced off early in the second half of the 39-15 win.
Machenaud took to Instagram this evening to announce that he’s set for an extended period on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament.
Très triste d'avoir à vous annoncer que la saison se termine pour moi. Victime d'une rupture totale des ligaments croisés, je vais devoir rester éloigné des terrains quelques temps. Je sais que je suis très bien entouré, ma famille et mes amis sauront m'épauler au mieux. Je ne lâcherai mon rêve de gosse pour rien au monde et je reviendrai + fort pour atteindre mon objectif ultime de 2019. 👊🏼 Toujours le premier supporter de mes frères du @racing92 pour aller chercher cette étoile et finir la saison comme il se doit ! 💪🏼⭐️ 🔵⚪️
Machenaud was in outstanding form last weekend as Racing booked their place in the Champions Cup final at the expense of Munster.
The 29-year-old French international picked up the man-of-the-match award after contributing 17 points — a try, two penalties and three conversions — to their 27-22 victory.
Earlier this week, Machenaud was included on a five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award, alongside Racing team-mate Leone Nakarawa and Leinster trio Scott Fardy, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton.
Racing 92 batter Bordeaux as race for Top 14 semi-final spot goes down to the wire
‘Just seeing how proud my kids were was super’ – Special occasion as O’Callaghan bows out
COMMENTS (3)