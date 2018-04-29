Racing 92 star Machenaud ruled out of Champions Cup final against Leinster

Maxime Machenaud gets a pass away during Racing 92's win against Munster last weekend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

RACING 92 HAVE SUFFERED an enormous blow ahead of their clash with Leinster in the European Champions Cup final in Bilbao on 12 May.

The Parisian side’s comprehensive victory over Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 this afternoon came at a significant cost, as influential scrum-half Maxime Machenaud was forced off early in the second half of the 39-15 win.

Machenaud took to Instagram this evening to announce that he’s set for an extended period on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Machenaud was in outstanding form last weekend as Racing booked their place in the Champions Cup final at the expense of Munster.

The 29-year-old French international picked up the man-of-the-match award after contributing 17 points — a try, two penalties and three conversions — to their 27-22 victory.

Earlier this week, Machenaud was included on a five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award, alongside Racing team-mate Leone Nakarawa and Leinster trio Scott Fardy, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton.