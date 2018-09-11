This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Staying on! Malachy O'Rourke agrees extension to remain in Monaghan job

O’Rourke guided the Farney county to a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988 this year.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 8:01 AM
Malachy O'Rourke (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Malachy O'Rourke (file pic).
Malachy O'Rourke (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MONAGHAN SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Malachy O’Rourke has agreed a one-year extension to his previous deal, keeping him at the helm until 2020.

Monaghan GAA announced the news last night after he was ratified at the Farney’s county committee meeting:

“Malachy O’Rourke has been ratified at tonight’s County Committee Meeting as Monaghan GAA Senior Football Manager for a further 2 years till the end of 2020 an extension of 1 year on the previous agreement.”

O’Rourke guided Monaghan to a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988 this summer, but they fell just short to Tyrone in Croke Park.

Back in May, they beat the same opposition in the Ulster Championship but exited after a loss to Fermanagh. They recovered to book their place in the inaugural Super 8s competition however, beating Kildare, Galway and drawing with Kerry there.

Fermanagh native O’Rourke took the reins as Monaghan boss in 2012, and delivered Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015.

