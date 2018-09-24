7-year-old impresses Zlatan with her powerful rendition of US anthem

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC SCORED from the penalty spot as LA Galaxy ended their winless streak in MLS last night — claiming a 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

However, it was seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja who stole the show at Stubhub Center before a ball had even been kicked.

The pint-sized singer was unfazed by the 25,000 fans in attendance and gave a rousing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

We can’t stop watching 😆 pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

Former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Man United striker Ibrahimovic was so impressed, he tweeted his praise afterwards:

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

