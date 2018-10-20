This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley

Sergio Aguero was among the goalscorers for Pep Guardiola’s side.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 5:03 PM
45 minutes ago 617 Views No Comments
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne
SERGIO AGUERO SCORED his 149th Premier League goal and Kevin De Bruyne returned from two months out as Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aguero gave City a first-half lead at the Etihad Stadium but the champions were perhaps fortunate captain Vincent Kompany was not dismissed in the opening minute for a high foul on Aaron Lennon.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho early in the second half guaranteed City returned to winning ways after a draw at Liverpool before the international break, with Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane adding late gloss to the scoreline.

With victory secured, De Bruyne was able to come off the bench for the last 32 minutes to make his first appearance since the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Aguero had already wasted two good chances when he opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finding the net for the seventh time in seven appearances against Burnley.

David Silva dazzled the Clarets back line with rapid footwork, swapping passes with Sane before putting the ball on a plate for Aguero to tuck in at the back post.

Jeff Hendrick forced a fine block from John Stones and Johann Gudmundsson bent a 25-yard shot just wide as Burnley sought a response before the break.

City doubled their lead in controversial circumstances in the 54th minute, Burnley’s defence stopping in their tracks as Sane went down under Jack Cork’s challenge.

David Silva squared for Bernardo Silva to smash home, although the ball appeared to go out of play, with City rapidly doubling their lead as Burnley struggled to regain composure.

Sane’s corner was only half-cleared and Fernandinho side-footed a 20-yard rocket into the top-right corner.

A 3-0 lead allowed Pep Guardiola to bring on De Bruyne, but it was Mahrez who lit up the closing stages with a beautiful 25-yard curler.

And a miserable City return for goalkeeper Joe Hart was completed as Sane scuffed in a fifth.

The42 Team

