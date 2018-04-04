Man City bus pelted with eggs, flares and glass bottles at Anfield

MANCHESTER CITY’S TEAM bus had its windows smashed and was rendered unusable by Liverpool fans ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans had gathered around the Arkles pub on Anfield Road to greet their own team bus, as has become tradition before the club’s biggest matches.

But a handful of supporters reacted angrily when City’s bus took the same route towards the stadium, with a number of objects thrown from the assembled crowd.

Eggs, flares, cans and glass bottles were thrown as the City bus made its way towards Anfield. Sources have told Goal that the front and side of the bus was seriously damaged, and as a result a replacement is having to be sent from Manchester to take the players back after Wednesday’s game.

Uefa has taken photographs of the damage and are now investigating.

It is understood that City officials will want charges brought against anybody found to be guilty of throwing objects at the bus.

Liverpool fans had planned a hostile welcome for the City team but Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Tuesday, urged supporters not to break the law.

“It’s wonderful, it’s great, it shows everything, it shows the passion. As long as it happens in a legal way, I’m completely fine with it.”

But following the incident he used his pre-match interview with BT Sport to apologise to City for the behaviour of the handful of Liverpool fans.

"For Liverpool FC, I have to say sorry" - Klopp.



"I know this is not Liverpool" - Pep.



Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola spoke to @DesKellyBTS ahead of kick-off at Anfield. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/wJFXeJtoky — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 4, 2018

Liverpool also issued an official apology, which read:

“The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.