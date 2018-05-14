'You can't say they're a great team yet': Shearer on Man City

DESPITE MANCHESTER CITY finishing on 100 points in a record-breaking season that saw Pep Guardiola’s side claim the Premier League title in April, they are not a great side according to Alan Shearer.

The Match of the Day pundit feels that Man City should not be considered a great team based on this season alone and pinpointed their lack of European success as a factor.

Man City reached 100 points on Sunday in a final day victory over Southampton thanks to a late Gabriel Jesus strike, their 106th goal of the season.

“You can’t call them a great team yet,” the England legend claimed.

Guardiola brought the Premier League back to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since 2014 in a season that saw his side also reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, but were defeated 5-1 on aggregate by Liverpool.

Guardiola has claimed the Premier League in his second season in charge at Man City but is yet to taste European success with the club. Source: Nigel French

“He’s brought a brand of football to the Premier League like we’ve never seen before, it’s been sparkling at times, brilliant to watch.

“You cant say they are a great team yet, they’ve given us great moments this season but great teams go on to win successive titles, great teams are successful in Europe,” he said.

Guardiola has invested heavily this season, big money acquisitions such as Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ederson have brought significant depth to the squad.

Shearer believes that the investment is not going to stop this summer as Man City look to strengthen in their bid to successfully defend their title.

“They’re here to stay, there’s no doubt about that and they will strengthen in the summer,” Shearer said.