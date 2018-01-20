Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports

MANCHESTER UNITED AND Arsenal have agreed a deal that will see a straight swap between Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to British media reports.

According to The Observer, the Armenia international was valued by Man United at £35 million, which happened to be the fee that Arsenal wanted for Sanchez.

Both players were left out of their respective clubs’ squads this weekend, with the deal involving the two expected to be officially confirmed soon.

Earlier reports suggested Sanchez will earn £350,000 a week plus an extra £100,000 a week for image rights over the course of a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He will also receive £7.5 million a year for four years as a signing-on fee.

Losing the Chile international will be a blow to Arsenal, but with the attacker’s contract set to expire in the summer, the North London outfit were faced with little choice but to get the best possible deal for their influential star.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they bid to fill the void left by the outgoing Sanchez.

Just met Henrikh Mkhitaryan outside hotel in central london. Big smile when asked about him nearly joining Arsenal! He’s out with Mino Raiola. Footage on #SSN shortly #AFC pic.twitter.com/9NZ4HMsh6k — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 20, 2018

Additional reporting by AFP

