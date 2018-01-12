  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip

Plus, could Javier Hernandez be set for a shock return to the Red Devils?

By Paul Fennessy Friday 12 Jan 2018, 1:12 PM
7 hours ago 8,127 Views 10 Comments
HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Italy: SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A Napoli's Jorginho. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Daniel Sturridge has made it clear he hopes to leave Liverpool, though the club want £30 million for their player.

Jorginho, the Napoli midfielder who has been likened to Michael Carrick, has been linked with both Arsenal and Man United.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Source: John Walton

With Man City still favourites to sign Alexis Sanchez despite interest from United, the Red Devils are also believed to have enquired about both Leicester’s Jamie Vardy and former player Javier Hernandez, who is currently plying his trade at West Ham.

Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Everton are interested in out-of-favour Arsenal star Theo Walcott.

West Ham United Manager Contenders Carlo Ancelotti. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Carlo Ancelotti is believe to be the preferred choice to take over at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger does eventually step down.

One man unlikely to be going to Arsenal though is £40 million-rated Bordeaux forward Malcom. Arsene Wenger has dismissed reports linking the star with the Gunners.

United Kingdom: Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has suggested he will sign a new contract at the club, but believes that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will pen an extension before him.

Crystal Palace look set to embark on a spending spree. They are reportedly planning to pay £12 million for West Ham’s Diafra Sakho and £13 million on Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

Retro deal of the day: Claude Makelele to Chelsea, £16 million

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - West Ham United v Chelsea - Upton Park Claude Makelele pictured during his Chelsea days. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

A key ingredient to the Roman Abramovich revolution, Makelele joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for £16 million in the summer of 2003.

Real’s club president Florentino Perez insisted at the time that the midfielder would not be missed, though following the club’s signing of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane memorably remarked: “Why put another layer of gold paint on the Bentley when you are losing the entire engine?”

He went on to become a vital player for Chelsea, making over 100 appearances in a five-year stint with the club, while winning two Premier League titles in the process.

The former France international left to join PSG in 2008, before retiring as a footballer in 2011.

Makelele has since gone into coaching, working as Swansea’s assistant boss last year before leaving to become head coach at Belgian side Eupen, where he currently works.

‘I don’t know how workable a scenario it is for Martin O’Neill to simply return to Abbotstown’>

A Japanese footballing legend wants to retire in 9 years’ time – when he turns 60>

