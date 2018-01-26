  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera were among the names on the scoresheet as United progress to the fifth round of the competition.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 10:13 PM
6 minutes ago 240 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3819687
Alexis Sanchez in action for Manchester United against Yeovil Town
Alexis Sanchez in action for Manchester United against Yeovil Town
Alexis Sanchez in action for Manchester United against Yeovil Town

ALEXIS SANCHEZ WAS involved in the opening two goals on his Manchester United debut as they beat Yeovil Town 4-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who completed his move from Arsenal on Monday, played a key part in Marcus Rashford’s opener before setting up Ander Herrera to score the second at Huish Park.

Substitutes Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku added late goals to cap a solid performance from United, who have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.

Manager Jose Mourinho had promised to play a strong side and a number of senior players were involved, with Sanchez joining Juan Mata and Rashford in attack and club captain Michael Carrick handed his first start since September.

Yeovil, who are 21st in England’s fourth tier, acquitted themselves admirably for the first 40 minutes but were undone when Rashford capitalised on some uncertain defending after being set up by Sanchez.

United’s control rarely relented from then on and Herrera finished a clinical move for the second goal on his 150th appearance for the club, with Sanchez claiming the assist.

The Red Devils’ new number seven was taken off after 72 minutes, having taken a few knocks in a combative first outing for the club, before Lingard’s fine run and finish and Lukaku’s tap-in ensured United progressed comfortably to round five.

A bright start from Yeovil saw them create the first two chances of the match, Jordan Green shooting straight at Sergio Romero from a tight angle and Omar Sowunmi sending a tame header into the goalkeeper’s gloves from a good position.

Sanchez, who was booed by a small section of the home fans from the start, looked eager to get involved from the off and set up Scott McTominay for United’s first chance after 25 minutes, with Artur Krysiak making a good low save to his right.

Sanchez had two further efforts before the break, sending a free-kick into Krysiak’s hands before dragging a shot wide following Mata’s pass, but Yeovil were competing well to keep United to half-chances alone.

That was until the 41st minute, when some slack defending proved the home side’s downfall. Rashford lost the ball just inside the penalty area but, as Tom James tried to shepherd the ball back to Krysiak, Rashford stole in behind him and side-footed into the net.

With the lead secured, United pushed for a key second goal early in the second half, Rashford seeing a shot deflected wide after a good run before Mata turned the resulting corner onto the top of the crossbar.

Yeovil responded by forcing a corner of their own but they were undone by a slick counter-attack from the visitors in the 61st minute. Mata released Sanchez down the left after United had cleared, the Chilean found Herrera just inside the penalty area, and the midfielder, who scored on this ground in a cup clash in 2015, drilled a left-foot shot across Krysiak and into the bottom-right corner.

Mata thought he had scored his side’s third from Matteo Darmian’s effort across goal but the offside flag denied him, before Rashford was thwarted by Krysiak, with Sanchez withdrawn shortly after pulling up with a knock.

United controlled the closing stages and Lingard made certain of their place in the next round, cutting infield from the right before firing low into the left-hand corner past a static Krysiak.

Fellow substitute Lukaku put the seal on a happy 55th birthday for Mourinho in his 100th game in charge, steering Marcos Rojo’s cross from the left high into the net with practically the last kick of the game.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

As It Happened: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round

Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
ARSENAL
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
FOOTBALL
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
SIX NATIONS
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie