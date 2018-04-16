  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes

The Red Devils crashed to a shock 1-0 home defeat against bottom of the table West Brom.

By AFP Monday 16 Apr 2018, 11:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,294 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3961666
Jose Mourinho was not happy after seeing his Man United side lose to West Brom.
Image: Nick Potts
Jose Mourinho was not happy after seeing his Man United side lose to West Brom.
Jose Mourinho was not happy after seeing his Man United side lose to West Brom.
Image: Nick Potts

JOSE MOURINHO HAS vowed to drop several of Manchester United’s stars as he fumes over their lacklustre loss to West Bromwich Albion.

United crashed to a shock 1-0 home defeat against bottom of the table Albion on Sunday as Jay Rodriguez sealed the visitors’ first Premier League win in three months.

The limp performance gift-wrapped the Premier League title for arch rivals Manchester City and left United boss Mourinho seething.

He accused his players of resting on their laurels after beating City two weeks ago.

Now Mourinho will take action when he selects his team for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth and Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley.

Rotating is not the right word,” Mourinho said. “If I play a player against Bournemouth and the player is phenomenal, he plays the semi-final.

“So is not rotating, because rotating looks like a player that plays against Bournemouth is to give a rest to somebody that is going to play against Spurs in the semi-final.

“So, the word is not rotation, it is an opportunity for people, for some people to play and to try to get a place in the team for Spurs – and some of the guys that played (against West Brom), they don’t have a place in that team.”

Asked to clarify if he meant that some of those who under-performed against West Brom would now not play against Tottenham, Mourinho retorted: “Yeah.

What is the criteria for a manager to choose a team? I only know one criteria: the way you play is the only way I can select players.

“Or do you want me to go for the price they cost, or their salary, or their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance.”

Ander Herrera was replaced at half-time on Sunday and Ashley Young was taken off in the 75th minute, while Paul Pogba was withdrawn in the 58th minute.

The France midfielder was a shadow of the imposing, match-winning presence seen in the second half against City.

“It was not just him,” Mourinho said of Pogba’s performance.

“And he had a yellow card, so he was in a more difficult position than others.

“And playing with only two midfield players, you cannot play with one player in risk of not being able to make a foul.

You can do it if your team is not losing the ball, but our team was losing the ball so easy with the complication, everything was complicated, so we were losing lots of balls.

“So, by losing lots of balls, with turnings and flicks and tricks, the midfield players and central defenders are at risk of one touch, one late challenge and they are out.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Waterford to appeal suspensions handed out after brawl during Cork clash>

Bohs suffer Dublin Derby hangover as they’re downed by Derry>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie