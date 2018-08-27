LIVE: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League

Man United take on Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho under pressure to get a positive result.
Liveblog
Some nervy moments for Spurs.
Pogba’s shot from distance is parried away by Lloris.
Moments later, Matic gets on the end of Valencia’s cross, and the Serbian international’s effort deflects off Vertonghen and goes just wide.
Controversy as Moura goes on a mazy run before seemingly being taken down by Jones.
Judging by replays, it looks a pretty clear penalty, but United breathe a sigh of relief as the ref waves play on.
Down the other end, Fred swivels away from Alderweireld, before curling an attempt from the edge of the area just wide.
Chance for Spurs after Alli robs Matic of possession deep in United’s half.
The England star is then caught in two minds as to whether to shoot or play in Harry Kane. In the end, he does neither, as Smalling’s tackle prevents him from going any further.
Moments later, Lukaku heads a Fred cross a few inches wide, as the game threatens to really come alive following a slow start.
United have been the better side so far.
Spurs have looked a little nervy and unsure of themselves on the ball, as epitomised by that stray Rose backpass a few minutes ago.
Harry Kane, meanwhile, has just been booked for an overzealous two-footed challenge on Valencia.
Shaw gets forward well down the left and finds space after being brilliantly picked out by Lingard.
The full-back’s low cross finds Lukaku, but the Belgian’s finish on the edge of the area is tame enough, allowing Lloris to make a fairly comfortable save.
Shortly thereafter, Herrera gets booked for taking out Moura.
Big chance!
Danny Rose’s backpass towards Lloris is short.
Lukaku latches on to it, takes it round Lloris, but puts the finish from a tight angle just wide.
Lucas Moura gets booked for a rash high boot on Phil Jones.
Tottenham have enjoyed a bit more possession and territory in recent minutes, but they have yet to create a clear-cut chance.
Hugo Lloris plays tonight, despite being charged with drink-driving last week.
Interestingly, it looks like Herrera is playing alongside Jones and Small as part of a back three.
United have started well, so perhaps that idea has contributed in catching Spurs a little off guard.
United almost get off to a great start.
Lingard heads the ball on and Fred finds himself in a promising position inside the box, but fires narrowly wide.
We’re under way…
And the United team…
Tonight's #MUFC team for #MUNTOT! pic.twitter.com/nWDEHt9V9h— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2018
Confirmation of the Spurs team for tonight…
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Dele, Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2018
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉 https://t.co/d1e45RfXmH#COYS pic.twitter.com/YnlHB0r5HZ
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 8pm.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (9)