LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League

Tonight’s Champions League meeting with struggling Valencia (who sit 14th in La Liga after picking up just one win in seven league games) presents an apt opportunity to get back on track.

It’s clear for all to see that things are not well inside the Theatre of Dreams at the moment. Following Saturday’s shocking 3-1 defeat against the Hammers in London, United are now in the midst of their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Add to that player discontent, an ongoing frosty relationship between Mourinho and Pogba, and an even trickier relationship between the manager and Ed Woodward, and it’s a dangerous cocktail.

Tonight Mourinho & Co will hope to get back on track and replicate the type of performance which saw them see off Young Boys in their Champions League opener fortnight ago. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour!