LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League

Manchester United welcome Valencia to Old Trafford looking to get back to winning ways following consecutive defeats to Derby and West Ham.
There has been a big delay in Man United getting to Old Trafford this evening. The hosts have arrived just 43 minutes before kick-off.
The #MUFC team coach has only just arrived at Old Trafford. Kick-off is in 43 minutes... pic.twitter.com/hAZttVEvnb— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 2, 2018
2 - Manchester United have not lost back-to-back home Champions League games since March 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. Reckoning. pic.twitter.com/sb2vkZDSWX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2018
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Man United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, McTominay, Fred, Martial, Mata.
Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Parejo, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Batshuayi.
Subs: Domenech, Vezo, Wass, Diakhaby, Soler, Cheryshev, Gameiro.
Tonight's #UCL team news is in! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CXue0os6Hz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2018
🔥 Amunt, Valencia!!! Nuestro XI inicial para el #MUFCVCF! 🔥#YoCreoEnEsteEquipo— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) October 2, 2018
⤵ pic.twitter.com/YnqdIYot0r
Tonight’s Champions League meeting with struggling Valencia (who sit 14th in La Liga after picking up just one win in seven league games) presents an apt opportunity to get back on track.
It’s clear for all to see that things are not well inside the Theatre of Dreams at the moment. Following Saturday’s shocking 3-1 defeat against the Hammers in London, United are now in the midst of their worst ever start to a Premier League season.
Add to that player discontent, an ongoing frosty relationship between Mourinho and Pogba, and an even trickier relationship between the manager and Ed Woodward, and it’s a dangerous cocktail.
Tonight Mourinho & Co will hope to get back on track and replicate the type of performance which saw them see off Young Boys in their Champions League opener fortnight ago. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour!
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Champions League meeting between Manchester United and Valencia. It still takes some time to adjust to these 8.00pm kick-off times, but squeezing in another European match earlier in the evening as a warm-up is a worthy sacrifice.
Man City and Hoffenheim have provided suitable entertainment ahead of today’s game at Old Trafford — they currently stand 1-1 at the Etihad thanks to a barnstorming start with two goals inside just eight minutes!
In the Red half of Manchester, however, you do feel that nothing but a win will do for Jose Mourinho’s men following a week to forget. United exited the Carabao Cup at home to Derby, Paul Pogba was stripped of the club’s vice-captaincy, and then the club fell away to West Ham. Grim times indeed.
