Saturday 22 September, 2018
Moutinho stunner sees Man United falter at home again

The Red Devils were held by Wolves at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 5:04 PM
35 minutes ago 2,729 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4249679
Moutinho silenced Old Trafford and grabbed a point for Wolves.
Image: Mike Egerton
Moutinho silenced Old Trafford and grabbed a point for Wolves.
Moutinho silenced Old Trafford and grabbed a point for Wolves.
Image: Mike Egerton

MANCHESTER UNITED DROPPED points for a second successive Premier League home match on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted Wolves.

Former manager Alex Ferguson was back at Old Trafford for the first time since his May health scare, but United failed to put on much of a show for him, instead producing a performance which surely would have resulted in the Scot’s infamous “hairdryer” treatment.

Although United looked particularly off the pace early on and rode their luck, they broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, with Fred getting his first goal for the club.

Joao Moutinho scored Wolves’ deserved equaliser with a fine finish early in the second half and, although United upped the pressure late on, they could not find a winner in ‘Fergie time’, as they slumped to another disappointing result.

Wolves looked vastly superior to their hosts in the early exchanges and forced David de Gea into two smart saves, as Raul Jimenez and Willy Boly threatened.

But United made the most of those let-offs and took the lead against the run of play 18 minutes in — Fred finding the bottom-left corner from 20 yards after Paul Pogba’s clever disguised pass.

The Brazilian nearly got a second on the stroke of half-time, but his fine free-kick was tipped on to the post by Rui Patricio.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford More frustration for Jose Mourinho. Source: Martin Rickett

Wolves deservedly restored parity just after the interval, however, as Jimenez teed up Moutinho on the edge of the box and the midfielder found the top-left corner.

United huffed and puffed towards the end, with substitute Juan Mata offering a little more creativity than Alexis Sanchez, but Wolves held on, Nuno Espirito Santo successfully frustrating his “inspiration” Jose Mourinho.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

