LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League

7 mins ago

August may have ended with that dispiriting 3-0 defeat at home to Spurs but September has been better so for Mourinho’s side. Wins over Burnley and Watford, featuring a haul of three goals in those games from Romelu Lukaku, set them up nicely for this game.

And Lukaku will have happy memories of facing this opposition, scoring five times against them during Everton’s couple of outings against Young Boys in the 2014-15 Europa League.