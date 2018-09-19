LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Young Boys have made a flying start to the season in the Swiss Super League. Six games played have yielded six victories as they have opened up an eight-point lead already at the top of the table. Big step up tonight though in the quality of opponent they will face.

August may have ended with that dispiriting 3-0 defeat at home to Spurs but September has been better so for Mourinho’s side. Wins over Burnley and Watford, featuring a haul of three goals in those games from Romelu Lukaku, set them up nicely for this game.

And Lukaku will have happy memories of facing this opposition, scoring five times against them during Everton’s couple of outings against Young Boys in the 2014-15 Europa League.

TEAM NEWS: Let’s look at how Man United will line up. The big development is a debut for Diogo Dalot in defence, the Portuguese player who joined the club last June from Porto. 

Paul Pogba captains the team with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial spearheading the attacking threat.

Evening all and welcome along to a night of Champions League action that sees the two Manchester club heavyweights make their bows in the 2018-19 instalment. There was disappointment for Tottenham last night and joy for Liverpool. How will United and City fare tonight?

It’s a trip to Switzerland for Jose Mourinho’s side as they take on Young Boys and a home tie against Lyon for Pep Guardiola’s men. Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all in action tonight as well but it’s Manchester United’s game that we’re focusing on as they’ll be in action in Bern. Kick off is 8pm.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

