Watch: Man City players gleefully gatecrash each other's post-EFL Cup final interviews

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes in Wembley among the Manchester City contingent, after they cruised to a 3-0 victory in the EFL Cup final.

The players of course, were also in high spirits during the celebrations, and some of them could barely contain their excitement when it came to their post-match interviews.

Defender Kyle Walker was speaking to Sky Sports about winning his first major trophy with the club, and the game in general, when his City teammates Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne ran over and jumped on his back.

WATCH: @kylewalker2 and @DeBruyneKev's post-match interview gets interrupted by a surprise guest! 😂 @benmendy23



De Bruyne was then asked to stay on and join the interview.

However, they didn’t get through much of the discussion, as a delighted Benjamin Mendy arrived in almost immediately with some ticker-tape from the celebrations and wrapped his teammates up in the material.

The injured Mendy and Walker stepped away from view amidst the laughter, leaving De Bruyne to carry on with the interview as the situation settled down.

“Obviously last time I missed the final because of injury.” he said. “It’s always nicer to play it. I’m very happy that we won it. I think we deserved to win. Now we have to go onto Thursday [Premier League clash against Arsenal].”

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva propelled City to a comfortable victory in the EFL Cup final, against an Arsenal side who were unable to impose themselves on the game.

