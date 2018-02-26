  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Man City players gleefully gatecrash each other's post-EFL Cup final interviews

Man City cruised to victory against Arsenal in Wembley.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 26 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 913 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3872098
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes in Wembley among the Manchester City contingent, after they cruised to a 3-0 victory in the EFL Cup final.

The players of course, were also in high spirits during the celebrations, and some of them could barely contain their excitement when it came to their post-match interviews.

Defender Kyle Walker was speaking to Sky Sports about winning his first major trophy with the club, and the game in general, when his City teammates Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne ran over and jumped on his back.

De Bruyne was then asked to stay on and join the interview.

However, they didn’t get through much of the discussion, as a delighted Benjamin Mendy arrived in almost immediately with some ticker-tape from the celebrations and wrapped his teammates up in the material.

The injured Mendy and Walker stepped away from view amidst the laughter, leaving De Bruyne to carry on with the interview as the situation settled down.

“Obviously last time I missed the final because of injury.” he said. “It’s always nicer to play it. I’m very happy that we won it. I think we deserved to win. Now we have to go onto Thursday [Premier League clash against Arsenal].”

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva propelled City to a comfortable victory in the EFL Cup final, against an Arsenal side who were unable to impose themselves on the game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gary Neville blasts ‘spineless’ Arsenal after Wembley humiliation

Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Super sub Lingard scores decisive winner as Man United put champions to the sword
Kane strikes late to rescue Spurs and strengthen hopes of a top-four spot
FOOTBALL
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
Guardiola wins first trophy as Man City boss with clinical display in Carabao Cup final
IRELAND
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
17 tweets every Irish person can relate to about getting older
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
SIX NATIONS
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
Five-try Ireland show clinical edge to claim bonus-point win over Wales
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
WALES
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie