Monday 19 March, 2018
Manchester United trigger one-year contract extension for Ashley Young

The 32-year-old’s deal was due to expire this summer.

By AFP Monday 19 Mar 2018, 1:14 PM
59 minutes ago 1,350 Views 5 Comments
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE triggered a one-year contract extension clause on Monday to retain the services of utility man Ashley Young until 2019.

The 32-year-old’s deal was due to expire this summer, but United have confirmed they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months.

Young, who joined United back in 2011 from Aston Villa, has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho as the former winger has made the vast majority of his 30 appearances this season at left full-back.

Indeed so impressive has Young’s form been that he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for friendlies later this month against the Netherlands and Italy.

© – AFP 2018 

Four games postponed in SSE Airtricity League and EA Sports Cup following bad weather

‘If young players have too much time on their hands, they’ll turn to other things like drink and gambling’

