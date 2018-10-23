LIVE: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
9,260 Views 5 Comments
“We played well, we played really well in the last match. We don’t have many other options and we believe that the way we played was really positive and that it’s the way we want to play today,” says Jose Mourinho as he names an unchanged team for the first time in 46 games.

On the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo up front for Juventus, the Man United boss says: “I don’t think we can stop him individually because his movement is huge. We need to do it in a collective way and if we manage to have the ball and be offensive and scare them too, then they will have less chances to allow Cristiano to play.”

Okay, with just under half an hour to go before we get underway at 8.00pm, how do we see tonight’s game going? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





Just like their last Champions League game at Old Trafford, Man United have had issues with their bus and have been delayed arriving to the ground. It turns out that, rather than sit in amongst the Manchester traffic, Jose Mourinho popped on a hoodie and actually walked instead. What a man.

So, today’s teams are:

Man United: de Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Fred, Andreas, Herrera, Chong.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro, Pjanic, Bentancur, Cuadrado, Dybala, Matuidi, Ronaldo

Subs: Perin, De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli, Costa, Bernardeschi

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Champions League group stage clash between Manchester United and Juventus.

It’s a massive game between two European titans at Old Trafford tonight. The Serie A champions currently sit top of Group H after wins against both Valencia and Young Boys, with the hosts two points behind in second spot.

Man United struggled the last time out in this competition — the side heavily frustrated during a 0-0 stalemate against Valencia at a time when Jose Mourinho’s job looked under severe threat.

Since then United have improved a decent amount. Mourinho’s men rallied from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory against Newcastle, before earning a point against Chelsea this past weekend.

Mourinho took all the spotlight at Stamford Bridge following a confrontation with one of Maurizio Sarri’s coaches following Ross Barkley’s 96th minute equaliser. But tonight all the focus surrounds Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus Press Conference and Pitch Walkaround - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

The former Man United man returns to Old Trafford tonight for just the second time since joining Real Madrid for a record fee in 2009. Allegations of rape made against the Portuguese footballer by Kathryn Mayorga has led much of the build-up to tonight’s game.

The player denies all allegations made against him. Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Ronaldo said: “I am a happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago, if I’m not wrong. I am glad [about how it progresses]. Of course, I’m not going to lie in this situation, I’m very happy. My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life.”

Unbeaten after nine league games, Juventus sit top of Serie A with 25 points from a possible 27. Their only blip so far this campaign was a 1-1 draw at home to Genoa on Saturday evening — Daniel Bessa cancelling out Ronaldo’s opener.

The club have not been shy about their ambitions to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996. They made it all the way to the final against Real Madrid in 2016, but are hell-bent on bringing the famous trophy back to Turin for the first time in more than two decades.

Kick-off is coming up at 8.00pm.

