LIVE: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Champions League group stage clash between Manchester United and Juventus.

It’s a massive game between two European titans at Old Trafford tonight. The Serie A champions currently sit top of Group H after wins against both Valencia and Young Boys, with the hosts two points behind in second spot.

Man United struggled the last time out in this competition — the side heavily frustrated during a 0-0 stalemate against Valencia at a time when Jose Mourinho’s job looked under severe threat.

Since then United have improved a decent amount. Mourinho’s men rallied from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory against Newcastle, before earning a point against Chelsea this past weekend.

Mourinho took all the spotlight at Stamford Bridge following a confrontation with one of Maurizio Sarri’s coaches following Ross Barkley’s 96th minute equaliser. But tonight all the focus surrounds Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Man United man returns to Old Trafford tonight for just the second time since joining Real Madrid for a record fee in 2009. Allegations of rape made against the Portuguese footballer by Kathryn Mayorga has led much of the build-up to tonight’s game.

The player denies all allegations made against him. Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Ronaldo said: “I am a happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago, if I’m not wrong. I am glad [about how it progresses]. Of course, I’m not going to lie in this situation, I’m very happy. My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life.”

Unbeaten after nine league games, Juventus sit top of Serie A with 25 points from a possible 27. Their only blip so far this campaign was a 1-1 draw at home to Genoa on Saturday evening — Daniel Bessa cancelling out Ronaldo’s opener.

The club have not been shy about their ambitions to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996. They made it all the way to the final against Real Madrid in 2016, but are hell-bent on bringing the famous trophy back to Turin for the first time in more than two decades.

Kick-off is coming up at 8.00pm.