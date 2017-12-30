Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point

Phil Jones intercepts from Southampton striker Shane Long. Source: Dave Thompson

THE FULL-TIME whistle saw a chorus of boos pour down from the stands at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, as Manchester United were held to a scoreless draw by a rigid Southampton performance.

It was the first time Jose Mourinho’s side had failed to score at home in the Premier League all season, with the stalemate meaning United remain 15 points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table.

United began brightly with an early chance coming and going for Juan Mata, but Southampton’s persistent doggedness combined with the absence of a final product meant it was an unproductive evening for the hosts in front of goal.

But there was even more concern for the hosts despite the result, as star striker Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off in the first half following a clash of heads with Saints defender Wesley Hoedt after just 14 minutes.



His replacement Marcus Rashford caused a host of problems inside the box but could convert few of the chances that came his way, as goalkeeper Alex McCarthy offered a reassured display which swatted any efforts on goal away with calm.

Ireland striker Shane Long so often looked like breaking his 10 month goal absence on Saturday. Despite the type of workmanlike performance which has become his hallmark, the 30-year-old simply could not beat an unflappable David de Gea.

United now remain in third place in the Premier League after Chelsea’s comprehensive win against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon saw Antonio Conte’s side move into second spot.

