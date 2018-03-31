Man United aim to maintain their grip on second spot at Old Trafford, while Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea continue to battle against potential relegation.
Liveblog
HT: #MUFC 2 Swansea 0.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
Well-taken goals from @RomeluLukaku9 and @Alexis_Sanchez have put United in a commanding position at the interval. #MUNSWA pic.twitter.com/LhYkRECtvU
Not the half we wanted. We trail at the break.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 31, 2018
Improvement needed in the secon period!#MUNSWA pic.twitter.com/0eXbmsFzQD
HALF-TIME: MAN UNITED 2-0 SWANSEA
There will be two minutes of stoppage time to come at the end of the first half.
United have the ball in the back of Fabianski’s goal for a third time, but it won’t count. Lukaku crosses low into the danger zone and Lingard slips it into an empty net, however the Belgian had been previously flagged for offside.
Play pauses for a few moments following a prolonged lull, as Andre Ayew goes down holding his leg. The Ghana international clashed with Chris Smalling competing for possession but he seems to be okay to continue.
Lingard finding space off the front key to both United goals. Getting to be very good in that No.10 role.— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 31, 2018
Chance! Almost a third for United and a first for Lingard. Ashley Young fed the ball to Lukaku, who cleverly flicked possession into the path of the England forward bursting through.
Lingard dribbled across goal but could only navigate his shot well wide of the post. A free-flowing move, but the finish didn’t quite match up.
11 - Alexis Sanchez has both scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games - only Romelu Lukaku and Roberto Firmino (12 each) have done so in more matches since the Chilean's debut. Busy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018
Jose Mourinho’s side have dominated proceedings so far with five shots on goal compared to zero from their opponents. Carlos Carvalhal’s side look completely out of their depth at the moment and are really buckling under the constant, persistent pressure applied to their backline.
Alexis Sanchez has his second Premier League goal for Manchester United and his team also have their second of the afternoon.
With only 20 minutes on the clock this game looks done and dusted. Jesse Lingard plays a neat through ball behind enemy lines which Sanchez latches onto.
He bears down on goal before rifling an excellent, pinpoint strike into the bottom corner. A superb finish.
20' - GOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!! ALEXIS!!!#MUFC 2 Swansea 0. #MUNSWA pic.twitter.com/UrFNd48p7s— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
GOAL! MAN UNITED 2-0 SWANSEA (SANCHEZ 20)
A lot of urgency about United’s attack so early in this game, with Swansea sitting very deep and inviting pressure.
Jesse Lingard is the latest to have a go at goal — Antonio Valencia picks the forward out unmarked on the edge of the box, but the 25-year-old drags his shot well wide of the target.
Romelu Lukaku has scored his 100th PL goal and is the 5th youngest player to reach that milestone— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 31, 2018
Youngest players to 100 PL goals
Michael Owen (23y 134d)
Robbie Fowler (23y 283d)
Wayne Rooney (24y 100d)
Harry Kane (24y 191d)
Romelu Lukaku (24y 322d)#MUFC #PL pic.twitter.com/5cP7IsqIhk
CHANCE! Lukaku looked certain to add his second within the space of 10 minutes here. He was played clean through following some lapse defending from Federico Fernandez, however a right-footed strike aimed low into the bottom corner was well saved by Fabianski.
Manchester United have an early lead and it’s that man Romelu Lukaku who has it. Alexis Sanchez tees the ball up for his team-mate and the Belgian’s shot takes a deflection to beat Lukasz Fabianski. A perfect start and a 100th Premier League goal for the striker.
5' - GOOOOOALLLLLLL! YES, ROM!!!#MUFC 1 Swansea 0. #MUNSWA pic.twitter.com/MJOITByboD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
GOAL! MAN UNITED 1-0 SWANSEA (LUKAKU 5)
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at Old Trafford!
Paul Pogba returns.
.@PaulPogba's ball-juggling level: expert 😎 pic.twitter.com/wzyDtn3bu5— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
Right, where do we see this one going then?
Poll Results:
Welcome home, #MUFC!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
Get ready for team news at 14:00 BST... pic.twitter.com/VNg5O4zhHq
A little under half an hour to go before kick-off, as fans continue to make their way into Old Trafford.
So, today’s teams are:
Man United: de Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku.
Subs: Bailly, Martial, Rashford, Ander Herrera, Shaw, McTominay, Joel Pereira.
Swansea: Fabianski, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Naughton, King, Ki, Clucas, Olsson, Dyer, Andre Ayew.
Subs: Abraham, Narsingh, Nordfeldt, Carroll, Routledge, Bartley, Roberts.
Five changes for #MUFC...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2018
🔴 #MUNSWA ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xUyE2lHqXn
📋 Today's team to face @ManUtd...#MUNSWA pic.twitter.com/Wv1E6CDz2X— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 31, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail aaron@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick-off for this afternoon’s game at Old Trafford is at 3.00pm.
COMMENTS (10)