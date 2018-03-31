  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
There will be two minutes of stoppage time to come at the end of the first half.

42Mins

United have the ball in the back of Fabianski’s goal for a third time, but it won’t count. Lukaku crosses low into the danger zone and Lingard slips it into an empty net, however the Belgian had been previously flagged for offside.

39Mins

Play pauses for a few moments following a prolonged lull, as Andre Ayew goes down holding his leg. The Ghana international clashed with Chris Smalling competing for possession but he seems to be okay to continue.

32Mins

31Mins

Chance! Almost a third for United and a first for Lingard. Ashley Young fed the ball to Lukaku, who cleverly flicked possession into the path of the England forward bursting through.

Lingard dribbled across goal but could only navigate his shot well wide of the post. A free-flowing move, but the finish didn’t quite match up.

29Mins

24Mins

Jose Mourinho’s side have dominated proceedings so far with five shots on goal compared to zero from their opponents. Carlos Carvalhal’s side look completely out of their depth at the moment and are really buckling under the constant, persistent pressure applied to their backline.

21Mins

Alexis Sanchez has his second Premier League goal for Manchester United and his team also have their second of the afternoon.

With only 20 minutes on the clock this game looks done and dusted. Jesse Lingard plays a neat through ball behind enemy lines which Sanchez latches onto.

He bears down on goal before rifling an excellent, pinpoint strike into the bottom corner. A superb finish.

16Mins

A lot of urgency about United’s attack so early in this game, with Swansea sitting very deep and inviting pressure.

Jesse Lingard is the latest to have a go at goal — Antonio Valencia picks the forward out unmarked on the edge of the box, but the 25-year-old drags his shot well wide of the target.

12Mins

11Mins

CHANCE! Lukaku looked certain to add his second within the space of 10 minutes here. He was played clean through following some lapse defending from Federico Fernandez, however a right-footed strike aimed low into the bottom corner was well saved by Fabianski.

7Mins

Manchester United have an early lead and it’s that man Romelu Lukaku who has it. Alexis Sanchez tees the ball up for his team-mate and the Belgian’s shot takes a deflection to beat Lukasz Fabianski. A perfect start and a 100th Premier League goal for the striker.

1Mins

KICK-OFF: We’re underway at Old Trafford!

A little under half an hour to go before kick-off, as fans continue to make their way into Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Anthony Devlin

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League - Old Trafford

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League - Old Trafford

So, today’s teams are:

Man United: de Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Subs: Bailly, Martial, Rashford, Ander Herrera, Shaw, McTominay, Joel Pereira.

Swansea: Fabianski, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Naughton, King, Ki, Clucas, Olsson, Dyer, Andre Ayew.

Subs: Abraham, Narsingh, Nordfeldt, Carroll, Routledge, Bartley, Roberts.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail aaron@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick-off for this afternoon’s game at Old Trafford is at 3.00pm.

