Monday 28 May, 2018
Manchester United given the green light to set up their new women's team

Manchester United women will begin the 2018-19 season in the second tier after being granted a licence to establish a team.

By The42 Team Monday 28 May 2018, 4:10 PM
47 minutes ago 743 Views No Comments
United's women's team will play in the FA Women's Championship
United's women's team will play in the FA Women's Championship
United's women's team will play in the FA Women's Championship

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been awarded a license to establish a professional women’s team by the Football Association.

A statement on the Premier League side’s official website confirmed Manchester United Women would be placed into the FA Women’s Championship – the second tier of the game in England below the Super League.

The team will be based at United’s historic Cliff training ground in Salford, where the men’s side trained until 2000.

United’s Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said: “The board is delighted that the FA has approved the application. The new women’s team will have the same philosophy as all Manchester United sides, creating a pathway from academy to first team.

“We will be making some exciting announcements in the coming days and weeks.

“Starting a professional team from scratch is challenging but rewarding and we will make every effort to provide the support and experience for the new women’s team to be successful and to uphold the fine traditions of our great club.”

Former England international Casey Stoney is reportedly set to be appointed as manager of United’s new team.

