This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manny Pacquiao 'initiating legal proceedings' against former promoters Top Rank

‘Pac-Man’ claims he hasn’t been paid money for the U.S. TV rights to his last fight.

By Gavan Casey Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,072 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4229015
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

GENERATIONAL BOXING TALENT Manny Pacquiao has said he is taking legal action against Top Rank over non-payment of U.S. TV money from his fight in July.

‘Pac-Man’ cut promotional ties with Bob Arum and co. back in March but allowed Top Rank to handle the American television rights for what transpired to be a sensational stoppage win over fellow veteran Lucas Matthysse live on ESPN+ two months ago.

The 39-year-old issued a statement on Instagram congratulating his longtime promoters for extending their lucrative deal with ESPN for the next seven years, but within the same statement the Filipino senator confirmed that he is ‘initiating legal proceedings’ against Arum’s company as well as ‘all other parties’, based on what he describes as their ‘non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights.’

Arum, a lawyer by trade, is yet to respond to Pacquiao’s statement, as are Top Rank.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    Andre Silva nets winner in Ronaldo's absence as Portugal see off Mancini's Azzurri
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    IRELAND
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    Everton star credits wife for turnaround in fortunes
    BOXING
    Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland
    Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie