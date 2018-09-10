Manny Pacquiao 'initiating legal proceedings' against former promoters Top Rank

GENERATIONAL BOXING TALENT Manny Pacquiao has said he is taking legal action against Top Rank over non-payment of U.S. TV money from his fight in July.

‘Pac-Man’ cut promotional ties with Bob Arum and co. back in March but allowed Top Rank to handle the American television rights for what transpired to be a sensational stoppage win over fellow veteran Lucas Matthysse live on ESPN+ two months ago.

The 39-year-old issued a statement on Instagram congratulating his longtime promoters for extending their lucrative deal with ESPN for the next seven years, but within the same statement the Filipino senator confirmed that he is ‘initiating legal proceedings’ against Arum’s company as well as ‘all other parties’, based on what he describes as their ‘non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights.’

Arum, a lawyer by trade, is yet to respond to Pacquiao’s statement, as are Top Rank.

