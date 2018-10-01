This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'

Lionel Messi should quit international football, according to his legendary compatriot.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Oct 2018, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,911 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4262320
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

ARGENTINA GREAT DIEGO Maradona has revealed he would tell superstar Lionel Messi not to return to the national team.

Messi, 31, last featured for Argentina at the World Cup, skipping friendlies in September and being ruled out of upcoming matches against Iraq and Brazil.

Maradona, a 1986 World Cup winner, feels Messi — Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer — should retire from international duty.

Asked what he would say to Messi, Maradona told Clarin: “Don’t come anymore.”

He added: “The U15s lose and it’s his [Messi's] fault. The fixture in Argentina puts Racing against Boca and Messi is to blame. It’s always his fault.

“I would say, ‘don’t go anymore’. Let’s see if they can handle it.”

Messi and Argentina, who scraped into Russia 2018, were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual champions France.

The star’s international future has been in doubt since the showpiece tournament, with Messi having previously retired in 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    MUNSTER
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie