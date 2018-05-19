  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish cyclist that made history at the Commonwealth Games in Olympic bid

Marc Potts is building towards qualification for Tokyo 2020, beginning with Rás Tailteann on Sunday.

By Gavin Quinn Saturday 19 May 2018, 12:01 AM
37 minutes ago 297 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4018929
Potts (right) competing in the Track Cycling World Cup last November.
Image: Martin Rickett
Potts (right) competing in the Track Cycling World Cup last November.
Potts (right) competing in the Track Cycling World Cup last November.
Image: Martin Rickett

FOR MOST RIDERS approaching Sunday’s Rás Tailteann, it will be the highlight of their year but for Marc Potts, it’s the just the beginning of a long journey.

The 26-year-old cyclist made history in the Commonwealth Games this year when he became the first-ever rider to compete in all three disciplines of track, mountain biking and road cycling; it’s an impressive feat.

He placed 13th for Ireland in the Tracking Cycling World Championships just a month earlier.

But he has his sights on something a lot bigger, with Sunday the beginning of a journey of over two years of cycling with one destination: Tokyo 2020.

“It’s all about Tokyo really,” he says this week at the Rás launch on Wednesday. “The likes of the Rás, it sort of builds me up to the European (Championships) which is the first qualification event for the Olympics.

“That’s at the start of August so we’re just under three months out from there, this is just sort of building me up for then.”

After a long training camp in preparation for the Commonwealth Games, the Tyrone native took a two-week break to replenish and rejuvenate and feels that although he can compete for honours in the Rás, he can only get better.

“I’m not in peak condition now but the idea is that I’ll be in my peak condition by August. It’s kind of annoying in races when you know you’re not in top shape, it is frustrating but you have to look at the bigger picture sometimes.

“It’s not to say that you can’t do well in the likes of the Rás but it’s frustrating, it’s like going somewhere not really prepared for what you could be. Last year I would’ve came into the Rás a bit more prepared whereas this year I’m not as prepared but I feel like I could do something in it,” he explained.

Marc Potts The 26-year-old at this week's launch of the Rás Tailteann. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Potts’ intentions for the race are clear, training, given he’s only been back on the saddle less than a month. The race may well prove to be excellent preparation, with 12 international teams and 19 domestic teams forming a strong and competitive field.

“The Rás is more of a block for me to try and take it up another level, I’ve just come off a break after the Commonwealth Games, two weeks off and I’ve only been back on the bike two weeks so I’m not going to be in top shape at the start of the Rás but I’m hoping to ride into it after a few days.

“It just happens that at the start of the three-month block, after three weeks I’d be starting the Rás.”

He will wear number one in the race as he represents Team Ireland and has expressed his pride at representing his country and his plans to bring success to his team in a discipline of cycling that isn’t even his primary focus.

He pinpointed team-mate Robert Jon McCarthy as an excellent prospect for Team Ireland.

“We’ve got a previous Rás stage winner, he’s a fast finisher, Robert McCarthy,” he says. “I think if it’s a bunch sprint I’ll probably be sitting on front of him leading him out so I think we’ve got stage wins in us for sure.

“There’s a lot of talent there. There’s a few young guys on the team as well so it will probably be more of an experience for them but we’ve got the pull to win stages for sure. Rob will do it in bunch sprints and he’s won it before.

“As long as he has a good lead-out train, there’s absolutely no reason why he can’t do it. He also got fifth in the Tour of Yorkshire there in one of the sprint stages so he’s obviously quick enough,” he stressed.

Fellow cyclist and friend Mark Dowling, representing Team Leinster in the race, has a family history in Irish sport. Potts noted the presence of a strong support network, like Dowling’s and a desire to learn and improve as a crucial aspect if he is to fulfil his Tokyo ambitions.

“I spent a lot of time with Mark Dowling, I lived with him in Majorca during the winter so he’s always in contact with his family and they pass on a lot of advice to stop us from falling in any of the pitfalls that they might have fallen into along the way.

“It’s all just learning really, it helps to have a nice support network around you. You’re constantly learning stuff,” Potts said.

The Commonwealth games surprised him. In his first major championship, travelling to Australia to compete was a real experience for a man from Beragh, a small village eight miles outside of Omagh. Marc, however claimed to have been in the best shape of his career.

2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Eight The versatile rider in action in the men's Cross-Country Mountain Bike Final at the Commonwealth Games in April. Source: Mike Egerton

He placed 12th in the track competition before a 17th place finish before concluding the games with a 28th placing in the road race, no other athlete has ever done it in the games and not at all bad for a man who’s almost sole focus is track racing.

“The build up to the Commonwealth Games, it’s not as big as the Olympics, it’s not considered as big as the Olympics they say.

“All the emotions. You go there, travelling out there, there’s a lot of pressure, dealing with the pressure. Just being in the environment, the athletes village and all these different sports.

“I was in the best shape I’ve ever been in for the Commonwealth Games which is a good sign. It’s a good sign that my coach knows me well and I can work with a good relationship with him to get me there in good shape. Fresh and fit because sometimes people can kind of overdo it and they go there and they’re going worse because they tried too hard.

“I think (that) knowing what to do in the weeks leading up to a major championship like that, to make sure that when I go into for example, the World Championships for hopefully Tokyo, we follow the same protocol leading up to it and I get there not burnt out and in the best shape I can be.”

With his first major championship under his belt, Potts has an opportunity to take a lot of positives from the games and help himself mature as a rider in his bid to qualify for the Olympics and although there are lessons to learn, he’s certainly on the right track.

“I wouldn’t say happy (with my performance), no. I went there with the intention of trying to get a medal in the track but it was incredibly hard. The level was crazy, a different dynamic.

“The depth of it, the way they rode as well. They were sort of riding for each-other.

“I had a great time and it’s only just developing me further. Going to the Commonwealth Games, I didn’t realise how big it was until I got there to be honest. Everyone who went actually said the same thing like ‘I had no idea how big this was going to be’ and I’m glad it had that feeling going into it and coming away from it.

“So when I go to the Olympics, I’m gonna go ‘I know what it’s gonna be like, how it runs, I know how things go and it’s just going through the emotions of it all and especially doing all of the events too, I had three chances to go into massive major events,” he said.

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Apeldoorn 2018 , kolarstwo torowe , Mistrzostwa Swiata Apeldoorn 2018 Potts placed placed 13th in this year's UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He hopes to compete in the madison, a relay race and omnium, a multiple race event in Tokyo, something he is keenly positioned to focus on with the 26-year-old supported by Irish Sports Council in his bid to get a place on that flight to Japan.

“It’ll be the track that I’ll be focusing on, it’s the madison and the omnium, the two events in Tokyo so there’s currently three of us in the high performance thing and two of us will be going so I’ll be competing.

“We’re all friends. You say now, at the minute I’ll say as long as the best two guys go (to the Olympics) but I’m sure if I’m not picked then I’ll be saying ‘No I’m better!’. It’s just one of those things really, it’s good to have guys pushing each other on, if it was just two guys they’d be lying back,” he stressed.

The European Championships is the Irishman’s first chance to stake a claim at achieving his dream and after an already successful 2018, Marc begins a final assault at something he’s been building to his entire career.

When the 155 riders line up to start the opening stage in Drogheda on Sunday morning, Marc Potts will start a journey of his own and it ends in Tokyo.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You come to the Rás, there are zero rules. Every guy is aggressive and that just creates mental racing’

Ireland’s Sam Bennett sprints to impressive third place finish at stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
David Silva to train with Spanish third-tier side ahead of World Cup
David Silva to train with Spanish third-tier side ahead of World Cup
Zidane: I have 24 players available and I'm f*****
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
LEINSTER
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
HURLING
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
CHELSEA
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad
Jose Mourinho's extraordinary finals record and more FA Cup talking points
Lukaku 'improved' but mocked by Belgian team-mate over first touch

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie