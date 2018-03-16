  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 March, 2018
Man United defender Rojo rewarded with new Old Trafford contract

The 27-year-old was nearing the final year of his current deal but is now under contract until at least 2021.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Mar 2018, 1:48 PM
22 minutes ago 595 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3908090
Rojo has featured just seven times in the Premier League this term.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter
Image: Manchester United/Twitter

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed Marcos Rojo has signed a contract extension that will see him tied to the club until at least 2021.

The Argentina international’s deal with the Red Devils was set to expire in June 2019, and his struggle to land a regular spot in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI amid recent injury problems has seen him linked to other clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in the 27-year-old.

But Rojo has opted to extend his Old Trafford deal even further, with an option to stretch it by another year, and he says he is happy to stay at the club.

“Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more,” he told United’s website. “I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club.

“When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons. I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho expressed his delight at ensuring the former Sporting centre-back stays put for the time being.

“Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism,” the coach said. ”Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness.

“He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract.”

Rojo has been limited to just 10 appearances for United in all competitions this season, having last played against Huddersfield Town in February.

Klopp: I don’t mind facing City in Champions League

Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player

