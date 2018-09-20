This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA owner donates $10m following 'disturbing and heartbreaking' investigation on workplace culture

No direct misconduct on Mark Cuban’s part, the NBA finds, but Mavericks owner did not pay enough attention to toxic culture.

By AFP Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 10:56 AM
54 minutes ago 1,041 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4245821
Cuban: "I'm just sorry I didn't see it. I'm just sorry I didn't recognise it" (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cuban:
Cuban: "I'm just sorry I didn't see it. I'm just sorry I didn't recognise it" (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MARK CUBAN WILL pay $10 million to organisations supporting women’s causes after the NBA said he did not pay enough attention to the toxic workplace culture for women at the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks owner has escaped any punishment after agreeing to donate the money following a probe that revealed more than 20 years of harassment and improper conduct within the NBA franchise.

“The findings of the independent investigation are disturbing and heartbreaking,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday. “He is ultimately responsible for the culture and conduct of his employees.

“While nothing will undo the harm caused by a select few former employees of the Mavericks, the workplace reforms and the $10 million that Mark has agreed to contribute are important steps toward rectifying this past behaviour and shining a light on a pervasive societal failing — the inability of too many organisations to provide a safe and welcoming workplace for women.”

The NBA also launched its own investigation seven months ago after a Sports Illustrated article which detailed a workplace environment “rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behaviour”.

Most of the allegations were directed against Terdema Ussery, the former chief executive officer and president who left the team in 2015.

Cuban apologised on Wednesday to the women after the NBA said while there was no direct misconduct on Cuban’s part, he overlooked what was happening under his watch.

“First, just an apology to the women involved,” Cuban said. “I’m just sorry I didn’t see it. I’m just sorry I didn’t recognise it.”

In the SI report, Ussery was accused of multiple acts of inappropriate behavior, including sexually suggestive comments and inappropriate touching, toward female employees during his almost two decades with the team.

Ussery, who was hired by the team prior to Cuban coming on board, denied the allegations to Sports Illustrated.

Cuban said he fired some employees after learning details of the magazine’s report.

© AFP 2018.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo, says Bale
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie