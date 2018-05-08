  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

I'll cartwheel naked next year - Snooker champ Williams faces media in the nip

The Welshman held off John Higgins in a thrilling final and then kept his promise to do his press conference naked.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 16,630 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3999281
World snooker champion Mark Williams.
World snooker champion Mark Williams.
World snooker champion Mark Williams.

MARK WILLIAMS HONOURED his vow to turn up to his post-match media conference naked following his victory at the World Snooker Championship and promised cartwheels if he repeats the feat next year.

Williams, 43, held off a sensational fightback from John Higgins to win 18-16, becoming the oldest man in 40 years to win the tournament.

The Welshman had vowed earlier in the week to face the media with no clothes on should he claim his third Crucible crown and his first for 15 years.

Williams declared himself “a man of my word” as he strode into the media centre wearing only a towel – under orders to cover his modesty by World Snooker boss Barry Hearn.

The victory follows Williams’ failure to qualify for the event in 2017 and his decision to resist thoughts of retirement.

“It’s an unbelievable story really,” the nude champion told reporters. ”Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, but here I am doing an interview having just won the 2018 World Championship… b*****k naked.

“If I never win another tournament or my form goes downhill, I don’t care because I’ve just done something I thought I’d never ever do.

“I’m just looking forward to coming back here [next year]. I’m going to keep my mouth shut, not say anything stupid and end up like this.

“To be honest, if I won this next year, I’d do it again. I’d cartwheel around here naked next year.”

Asked how he would celebrate, Williams – who tweeted from a kebab shop at 2am on the morning of the opening session – said: “Last time I won it I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed.

“I’m not going to bed this time. It’s going to be daylight before I get to bed today.

“A doner kebab meat and chips tonight will do me at about five in the morning… drunk as a skunk.”

Cavaliers sweep Raptors, 76ers stay alive

Hearn reveals Joshua’s next fight could take place at Old Trafford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
HURLING
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Liverpoolâs Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
LEINSTER
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'
Lancaster: I think Joey Carbery should stay at Leinster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie