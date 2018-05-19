Former Liverpool and Germany defender takes managerial career to the A-League

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has been appointed the head coach of the Western Sydney Wanderers on a three-year deal.

Babbel, 45, was announced as the A-League club’s new boss today, having left his post at Swiss side Luzern in January.

The former Germany international – who won the Bundesliga, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and Euro 1996 as a player – becomes the Wanderers’ third permanent coach, replacing the sacked Josep Gombau.

The job is Babbel’s fifth, following on from stints at Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Luzern.

Western Sydney – A-League premiers in 2013 and AFC Champions League winners a year later – finished in a disappointing seventh last season in Australia’s top flight.