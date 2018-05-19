  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Liverpool and Germany defender takes managerial career to the A-League

Western Sydney Wanderers have announced the appointment of Markus Babbel as their new head coach.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 May 2018, 9:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,234 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4022515
Image: Giuseppe Bellini
Image: Giuseppe Bellini

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has been appointed the head coach of the Western Sydney Wanderers on a three-year deal.

Babbel, 45, was announced as the A-League club’s new boss today, having left his post at Swiss side Luzern in January.

The former Germany international – who won the Bundesliga, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and Euro 1996 as a player – becomes the Wanderers’ third permanent coach, replacing the sacked Josep Gombau.

The job is Babbel’s fifth, following on from stints at Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Luzern.

Western Sydney – A-League premiers in 2013 and AFC Champions League winners a year later – finished in a disappointing seventh last season in Australia’s top flight.

‘I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here’

Withdrawal of Denis O’Brien’s funding won’t hurt the FAI – John Delaney

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
Former Liverpool and Germany defender takes managerial career to the A-League
Former Liverpool and Germany defender takes managerial career to the A-League
Withdrawal of Denis O'Brien's funding won't hurt the FAI - John Delaney
David Silva to train with Spanish third-tier side ahead of World Cup
LEINSTER
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour
HURLING
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie