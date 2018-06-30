This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Maroon 5 ad is ruining the World Cup, please make it stop

WHO ASKED FOR THIS?

By DailyEdge.ie Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 8:22 AM
17 hours ago 1,466 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4100994

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 4.00.39 PM Source: YouTube

IF YOU HAVE even so much as been in the same room while a World Cup tie was broadcast, then you are familiar with The Ad™.

The Ad™ begins benignly enough. A car drives through a sports stadium car park. Two children, a boy and a girl, are messing around in the backseat. Their mother looks around from the front seat and beams at her two wholesome angels.

The car stops and the little girls rips off her seatbelt. She attempts to open the passenger door when, out of nowhere, a giant shuttle bus comes racing through the car park. What exactly is a bus doing driving at what appears to be a relatively high speed through a car park? Who knows! It’s not important.

What is important is whether or not the little girl will be killed for lacking the foresight to check for any oncoming shuttle buses. Time slows to a crawl as exactly one passerby notices the bus speeding hurtling its way through the car park. Right before we find out whether or not the girl will open the door and be met with certain death, we see a pair of drumsticks.

One, two.

And then it starts.

Don’t worry about a thing.

Source: HyundaiWorldwide/YouTube

I am, of course, talking about Maroon 5’s cover of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds. The song is featured in Hyundai’s World Cup ad campaign and I reckon I have subjected to it approximately eight hundred times since the World Cup started. I am not being hyperbolic when I say it is a blight on the television landscape and presently my greatest source of torment.

In the ad, Maroon 5 are seen jamming in a car park. Lead singer Adam Levine is wearing a questionable red pant only a middle-aged ad executive could think was cool and a pair of Roy Orbison-esque dark glasses lest we look too deep into his eyes. It’s a look that screams, ‘Give me the money and get me the hell out of here.’

What ensues is a painfully tepid and half-hearted rendition of Three Little Birds. It is to the original what dishwater is to actual drinking water. That is to say it is a poor imitation and not even remotely fit for human consumption.

The purpose of the ad – which was directed by influential music video director Joseph Kahn – is to highlight Hyundai’s smart technology, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Safe Exist Assist. According to the brand’s website, “Through the song, Hyundai will communicate that its smart technology means consumers can forget their worries and enjoy a positive driving experience both in and out of the car.”

That’s a funny rationale because Adam Levine’s nasal assurances that every little thing is going to be alright do nothing to assuage my concerns. Instead of granting me peace of mind, they make my skin itch.

In fact, the only message the ad manages to successfully communicate is that Three Little Birds is a supremely grating song when you hear it in thirty-second snatches multiple times per day.

Which begs the question: who thought this was a good idea?

Three Little Birds is a truly iconic song with a global reach, sure. But has a single person ever listened to it and thought, ‘I love this song, but what I would really love to hear is a jaded wedding band’s take on it’?

The fact that this ad appears to be universally loathed would suggest not.

At the end of the ad, we see Hyundai’s passenger safety features click into gear, ensuring that the little girl survives her near brush with death. Her parents breathe a sight of relief that mirrors exactly how I feel when I grab the remote in time to either mute this musical abomination or switch channels.

All so I can avoid hearing the milky, “This is my message to you-hoo-hoo…” refrain.

The good news is that we are now midway through this nightmare. All going well, our suffering will end in just over two weeks when the World Cup champions are crowned. A television viewing experience free of this musical atrocity. I’m giddy just thinking about it.

In the meantime, look after yourselves and pray a neighbour chooses to cut the grass each and every time the ad comes on to drown out the noise. (Or just use the mute button. Whatever’s easiest.)

Godspeed, my friends.

 

Written by Amy O’Connor and posted on DailyEdge.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
DailyEdge.ie
@dailyedge
tips@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
Hope Solo set for RTÉ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
They were preoccupied with themselves â Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
HURLING
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
Hogan and Fennelly on Kilkenny bench as Cody rings changes for Leinster final
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie